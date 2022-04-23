Lemon Grove City Councilwoman Arrested on Domestic Violence Charge

Lemon Grove City Councilwoman Liana LeBaron was arrested on Monday and charged with misdemeanor domestic battery.

LeBaron, 32, was served with an emergency protective order by the San Diego County Sheriff's Department during a City Council meeting the next day.

NBC 7 has reached out to the city of Lemon Grove for comment regarding LeBaron's arrest. A previous version of this story said LeBaron's charge stemmed from an incident with her husband, but NBC 7 has not been able to confirm that fact.

A Timothy C. Howell filed a motion to have LeBaron removed from their home on April 19. NBC 7 interviewed LeBaron in 2019, before she was elected to City Council, about the former superintendent of the Lemon Grove School District. She identified her husband as Christian Howell, and a photo on LeBaron's official Facebook page shows her next to a uniformed El Cajon Police Department officer who she calls her husband.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

LeBaron has come under fire from her city colleagues in the past, most recently March 8 when the City Council passed a resolution condemning alleged misconduct. Accusations against LeBaron included in a City Council report include:

Shouting over councilmembers and the Mayor during meetings.

Use of racial epithets.

"Making baseless accusations of fraud, embezzlement, and abuse aimed at her colleagues and City staff."

"... aggressively interrogating employees," and following employees around at City Hall.

Publicly shaming current and former staff.

"LeBaron seems to be oblivious to the professional damage and negative impact on staff morale her current and past actions have caused," the report said.

In a Facebook post, LeBaron said "The City Council, City Manager, City Attorney, City Clerk and Assistant City Manager are trying to silence me for doing the public’s work."

https://www.facebook.com/groups/LGeventsandpolitics/permalink/1196005190933194/

LeBaron's post includes screenshots of a March 3 email from City Attorney Kristen Steinke telling LeBaron the City Council was going to seek a court order to block LeBaron's "continued unauthorized use of City Hall facilities," if she didn't stop voluntarily. In the letter, Steinke accuses LeBaron of "unauthorized, continued and near daily use of the conference room at City Hall as your personal office space, and continued disruption of staff while they conduct their daily work activities."

LeBaron called the accusations false, and provided detailed rebuttals to the accusations in a letter presented during the March 8 meeting.