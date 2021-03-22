WATCH: Final Piece of San Diego Stadium Torn Down

The final piece of SDCCU Stadium in San Diego's Mission Valley area was torn down Monday, signaling the end of an era.
The demolition of the San Diego landmark has been going down for months. As the old stadium has been torn apart, the foundation of the new Aztec Stadium has been taking shape. The new stadium, if the project stays on track, should be ready for events in 2022.
A deal years in the making, the sale of the 135-acre Mission Valley stadium site to San Diego State University was officially approved last summer.
The demolition work began a couple of months later and, by September 2020, SDSU was working on plans to sell the stadium’s old seats to fans. It was a way to give locals a chance to take a little piece of the landmark home, forever.
More chances to own little pieces of the stadium followed.
Over the past six months, NBC 7 has spoken to many San Diegans who feel a connection to the landmark. After all, it’s the place where many locals watched games, concerts, and fireworks over the years – likely next to family members and friends. It’s a space that holds precious memories.
The landmark broke ground in 1965 and has been called by many names over the decades, including Jack Murphy Stadium (aka “The Murph) and Qualcomm Stadium (aka “The Q”).
Last month, NBC 7 spoke with the original architect of the stadium, 90-year-old Ernie Lord, who shared his memories of the biggest project of his career. He called the demolition of the landmark, “progress.” You can read his story here.
For a look at the demolition of the stadium, bit by bit, check out these videos below: