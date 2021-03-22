WATCH: Final Piece of San Diego Stadium Torn Down

The final piece of SDCCU Stadium in San Diego's Mission Valley area was torn down Monday, signaling the end of an era.

The demolition of the San Diego landmark has been going down for months. As the old stadium has been torn apart, the foundation of the new Aztec Stadium has been taking shape. The new stadium, if the project stays on track, should be ready for events in 2022.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

NBC 7's DroneRanger 7 flew over SDCCU Stadium in Mission Valley on Oct. 6, 2020. The site will be demolished to make way for a future football stadium for SDSU. Let's fly to "The Murph" one final time.

A deal years in the making, the sale of the 135-acre Mission Valley stadium site to San Diego State University was officially approved last summer.

The demolition work began a couple of months later and, by September 2020, SDSU was working on plans to sell the stadium’s old seats to fans. It was a way to give locals a chance to take a little piece of the landmark home, forever.

More chances to own little pieces of the stadium followed.

Over the past six months, NBC 7 has spoken to many San Diegans who feel a connection to the landmark. After all, it’s the place where many locals watched games, concerts, and fireworks over the years – likely next to family members and friends. It’s a space that holds precious memories.

The landmark broke ground in 1965 and has been called by many names over the decades, including Jack Murphy Stadium (aka “The Murph) and Qualcomm Stadium (aka “The Q”).

Last month, NBC 7 spoke with the original architect of the stadium, 90-year-old Ernie Lord, who shared his memories of the biggest project of his career. He called the demolition of the landmark, “progress.” You can read his story here.

San Diego resident and retired architect Ernie Lord, 90, had a big hand in building the city's grand stadium in Mission Valley. Today, the landmark is being demolished but Lord sees it all as "progress." NBC 7 News Today anchor Steven Luke sits down and talks with the man behind the masterpiece.

For a look at the demolition of the stadium, bit by bit, check out these videos below:

The stadium site in Mission Valley is moving on to a new chapter.

From a hidden baseball dugout to a garbled scoreboard, old memories abound in the former San Diego, Jack Murphy, Qualcomm, SDCCU Stadium, reports NBC 7's Artie Ojeda.

The old stadium should be gone within the next few weeks, replaced by the new Aztec Stadium next year. NBC 7's Joe Little has details.

NBC 7's Artie Ojeda shows off some of the interesting items you can make yours.