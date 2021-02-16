Down In History: Stadium's Original Architect Says Goodbye

The demolition of the Mission Valley stadium is disappearing in front of us.

It’s a link to the past and will soon be nothing more than a memory, which is why so many San Diegans who watched games, concerts, and fireworks shows in the stands are feeling a healthy dose of nostalgia these days.

But one San Diegan’s stadium memories go back further than most.

Ernie Lord just turned 90 years old, and like the stadium, his body is also falling apart. He is long past his prime, quick to tell you about how he is “nearing the end of his life” and how his memory is “crap.”

Ernie may battle dementia, but as “project architect” of the stadium which broke ground in 1965, he’ll take the memories of its creation with him to the grave.

Interviewing the project architect of Mission Valley Stadium.

(Might have to click on the pic)

He’s 90 yrs old now, says his memory is “crap”, but not when it comes to the crown jewel of his career. pic.twitter.com/hJjHoXebW9 — Steven Luke (@stevenlukenbc) January 14, 2021

Many of the details are still fresh in his mind.

“First of all the light ring. There was no stadium that had flood lights that had a ring around the top of the stadium that lit the field” said Lord.

As project architect, Lord helped turn the designer, Gary Allen’s vision into reality as construction crews turned a dairy farm into the state of the art 27.5 million dollar “San Diego Stadium.”

“You gotta give Gary Allen credit. He’s dead unfortunately. I’m alive, so I’ll promote him” said Lord.

The stadium would end up with several names throughout the years, and while Lord might have problems recalling them all now, he has no trouble remembering his colleagues who helped build the giant 2 sport complex.

"The moveable stands were developed by our group and it was on rubber tires believe it or not” said Lord, his face lighting up with the actual brand of the tires: “Firestone!"

It was an award-winning innovative design with spiraling walkways.

As a key figure in the now closed Hope Architectural Firm, Ernie recalls one of the unique challenges to the project: rerouting the San Diego River.

"When the stadium was built we had to get rid of that particular thing because it went right through the stadium. It was a dairy farm!” said Lord.

Lord’s daughter recently took him to visit the Stadium one final time before it disappears entirely and said he was extremely proud.

When she asked him how it made him feel to see his prized project now getting destroyed, he called it “progress.”

An architect to the core, still excited about what's to come, while at the same time watching the crown jewel of his career go down in history.