Firefighters battle 30-acre brush fire in East County

A vegetation fire that began burning in East County on Friday afternoon has created a large plume of smoke.

The wind-driven plume from the so-called Resort Fire, which is near state Route 79 just north of the Warner Springs Resort, can be seen for miles around.

@CALFIRESANDIEGO is at scene of a vegetation fire near Highway 79 just northwest of Warner Springs Resort. Fire is 30 acres, dangerous rate of spread in brush and grass. #Resort2Fire pic.twitter.com/qk2bzHouiB — CAL FIRE/San Diego County Fire (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) November 9, 2024

Cal Fire spokesman Mike Cornette told NBC 7 shortly after 4 p.m. that the fire had burned 2 acres so far with a rapid rate of spread. About 45 minutes later Cal Fire tweeted out that the flames had consumed 30 acres of grass and brush, and it was now progressing at a dangerous rate of spread.

Multiple fire trucks from what appear to be several firefighting agencies are on scene now.

Closer to 5 p.m., flames from the fire were seen making a steady advance up a hillside, nearing its crest, and a fixed-wing aircraft was spotted by a drop in an effort to halt its progress.

NBC 7 The fire in Warner Springs started Friday afternoon

Officials from the Warner Unified School District said that, with the northbound road leading away from the school, it was loading Los Coyotes students onto buses and vans to be taken directly home.

"All other students who take Mr. Inocente's northbound bus will be taken on the bus down through Pala, and through Temecula [to] home," the district posted on social media. "The southbound route will leave immediately and will deliver students as normal. Please be at your bus stop to wait for the students."

Another fire, this one in Fallbrook, is still being fought this afternoon, having burned 47 acres already.

A third fire burned earlier today in the San Pasqual Valley, but, fortunately, turned out to be far less dangerous.

