Trader Joe's opening in Vista where the old Chucky E. Cheese's used to be

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto and NBC 7 Staff

North County residents, get ready to stock up on cookie butter and Everything but the Bagel seasoning because a new Trader Joe's location opens this week.

Trader Joe's announced they are opening their new location on 1861 University Drive in Vista, right where the old Chuck E. Cheese's used to be. This is the second location near State Route 78.

The grand opening will be held on Dec. 6 at 9 a.m.

The company keeps a list of "coming soon" stores on its website. See the latest updates here.

Trader Joe's grocery store chain has an almost cult-like following among young adult shoppers, likely due to its unique and easy offerings. Earlier this year, Mini Trader Joe's canvas tote bags became extremely popular online after video views about the bags skyrocketed. The limited edition totes retailed for $2.99 but resellers were marking up prices for hundreds of dollars, NBC News reported.

Other Trader Joe's locations have also opened in Poway and Santee this year.

