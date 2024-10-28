Starting Wednesday, Poway shoppers will be able to stuff jars of cookie butter and containers of Everything but the Bagel seasoning in their Trader Joe's recyclable bags without leaving town. That's when San Diego County's newest Trader Joe's location will be opening to the public, according to a press release from the grocery store chain.

The new store, located at 13644 Poway Road in the Poway City Centre shopping plaza, where the Stein Mart used to be, is sandwiched between a Ross Dress for Less and a Home Goods, according to Trader Joe's website.

Google Street The old Stein Mart location in the Poway City Centre shopping plaza.

Doors will open at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Trader Joe's said in a press release. The store will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Until the Poway Road store opens, locals will have to keep on schlepping to the Carmel Mountain Ranch site or the one over in Scripps Ranch on Hibert Street — or any of the other 500-plus locations around the country.

The company keeps a list of "coming soon" stores on its website. See the latest updates here.

Trader Joe's grocery store chain has an almost cult-like following among young adult shoppers, likely due to its unique and easy offerings. Recently, a frozen version of a Korean dish called kimbap sold out across the country after going viral on TikTok, where some Korean creators were impressed with the dish's authenticity.

Earlier this year, Mini Trader Joe's canvas tote bags became extremely popular online after video views about the bags skyrocketed. The limited edition totes retailed for $2.99 but resellers were marking up prices for hundreds of dollars, NBC News reported.

Its international offerings, though, have also come under scrutiny. In 2020, the grocery chain was accused of racism for products using the labels "Trader Jose's" or "Trader Ming's" to represent international cuisine. The company chose to relabel those items.