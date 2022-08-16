Think San Diego Gas is Still High? Think Again

San Diegans don’t mince words when it comes to the price of gas.

"It's crazy but you gotta drive, you gotta go places." Gas station customer

A random stop at a San Diego-area gas station in June prompted comments like ,“I hope the gas prices go down as soon as possible,“ or, "it's crazy but you gotta go places," and "it's ridiculous."

But even when San Diego gas was at its highest earlier this summer at $6.37, that's still a bargain to Raymond Lee. He lives in Hong Kong, where gas is the most expensive in the world. The average price to fuel up is 24 HKD per liter, which translates to $12 USD a gallon.

So when Lee fills up, it adds up. A full tank for a car averages $140.

"...it's not something that we resonate to." Raymond Lee, Hong Kong resident, about U.S. gas prices

"We're aware of the U.S. (and) how much gas is but it's not quite something that we resonate to," said Lee, adding that he can't remember when their gas prices weren't among the highest in the world.

Lee and his wife own three cars, including a Porsche convertible, which is uncommon in Hong Kong. The lack of land space for gas stations, exorbitant vehicle taxes, parking fees and gas taxes make it beyond difficult to own even one car.

The import tax on vehicles can be as high as 100%. The cost of garaging or parking vehicles average in the hundreds of dollars per month, which is also why most people take the convenient mass transit system, which Lee describes as "fantastic." It's an easy alternative that allows residents access to transportation to commute, run errands and get around without having to shell out money for gas.

If you compare gas prices around the world, Hong Kong consistently ranks at the top with an average of $12 a gallon. San Diego's average is still hovering around $5.30, even though the national average is below $4.00

Alan Gin, associate professor of economics at the University of San Diego, said it's not easy to gauge where prices in the U.S. will go in the long run.



"It's tough to make a forecast right now because there are just so many uncertainties..." Alan Gin, Associate Professor Economics, University of San Diego



"It's tough to make a forecast right now because there are just so many uncertainties, including what's going to happen with the conflict in Ukraine because that ended up roiling world oil markets, which contributed to this increase in the initial increase in the price of gasoline," said Gin.

Lee, who was educated in the U.S. where he spent his high school years in Southern California, is aware of the region's dependence on cars to get around.

He's contemplative about the situation both cities face but concludes with an optimistic observation: "Enjoy San Diego. You are blessed, the best place in California."