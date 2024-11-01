A 16-year-old girl suffered severe injuries Thursday when a vehicle struck her near San Marcos High School.

The northbound vehicle hit the teenager at about 6:30 a.m. Thursday, as she was trying to cross South Rancho Santa Fe Road near San Marcos Boulevard, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Charles Morreale said.

The driver remained at the scene.

The accident forced a several-hours closure of the street in the area.

Morreale said drugs or alcohol are not believed to be a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.

San Marcos Unified School District Superintendent Andy Johnsen sent a message to families in the district confirming that the girl involved is a student at San Marcos High School.

"As many of you heard or experienced this morning, there was a significant traffic incident near our campus, causing delays," Johnsen's email read, in part.

"I am heartbroken to share with you that this incident involved one of our San Marcos High School students. Unfortunately, the student was struck by a car and sustained serious injuries, and their family has granted permission to share that she is not expected to survive.

"I can personally share that this news is so sudden and saddening, it will no doubt will have an impact on us all."