A Fox News analyst fainted on air Thursday night in midsentence of a harsh critique of the Biden administration, forcing the show's host to awkwardly try going to another guest before heading to break.

Camryn Kinsey was criticizing former President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris when she started slowing down, stopped speaking altogether and suddenly toppled over.

"They have to rewrite history because they had a failed campaign. They had a failed presidency," she said at the network's bureau in Los Angeles. "They put her as the borders czar, she never went to the border. So this is about incompetency. "

At this point, Kinsey slowed down and seemed to struggle for words.

Camryn Kinsey on Fox News. (Fox News)

"It’s not about ideology where it’s not about," Kinsey said as she fell.

Viewers of “Fox News @ Night” could hear Kinsey hitting the studio floor.

“Oh my goodness!" said host Jonathan Hunt, a substitute for regular host Trace Gallagher.

Hunt's first instinct was to go to another guest, Lydia Moynihan, appearing on remote from New York, before quickly going to commercial.

"We’re just going to get some help here for Camryn. Let me come back to Lydia while we get some help for Camryn here," Hunt said. "So Lydia, the president ... we’re going to, actually, we’re going to go to a break right here. We’ll be right back."

Kinsey issued a statement Friday saying she was feeling better. She appeared to suggest she had been dehydrated.

"I want to start by thanking the incredible Fox News team and the EMTs who responded with such speed and care," she posted on X. "It was an unexpected and frightening moment, but thanks to their professionalism and kindness, I’m doing well."

Fox News Channel also thanked first responders for their quick work.

“After Fox News @ Night guest Camryn Kinsey fainted during a live on-air appearance last night in our Los Angeles bureau, paramedics were called and she was treated and cleared," the network said in a statement on Friday. "We are happy to hear she is now feeling much better and wish her a speedy recovery.”

