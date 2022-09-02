Statewide Flex Alert Stretches Into Labor Day Weekend As High Temps Cook San Diego County

As a heat wave continues to grip Southern California and drive up air-conditioner use, a Flex Alert calling for voluntary power conservation to reduce strain on the state's electric grid will be in effect for a fourth straight day Saturday, the start of Labor Day Weekend.

During the start of Friday's Flex Alert, the California Independent System Operator -- which manages the state's power grid -- extended the Flex Alert for Saturday from 4 to 9 p.m.

From 4 to 9 p.m., California's electric grid is most stressed due to high demand -- like a lot of people using air conditioning, fans, lights, appliances -- and there is less solar energy on the system.

The Cal-ISO issued the first Flex Alert of the week on Wednesday, urging residents to reduce electricity use from 4 to 9 p.m. The alert worked, and the state avoided any involuntary blackouts.

Another Flex Alert took effect Thursday. And with the forecast still calling for high heat, Cal-ISO issued yet another Flex Alert for Friday for the same hours.

According to Cal-ISO, electrical demand on Thursday topped out at 47,357 megawatts, the highest figure since September 2017. The agency projected that demand could exceed that number on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, with Tuesday's forecast at 49,000 megawatts.

"The ISO is working with state agencies and market participants to bring all available energy resources online for what are expected to be the most challenging days of the heat wave," according to Cal-ISO.

Cal-ISO has warned that more Flex Alerts are likely to be posted during the duration of the heat wave, which is expected to linger until at least Tuesday, possibly longer in some areas.

How to Save Power During a Flex Alert

-- setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher;

-- avoiding use of major appliances; if you must, use before 4 p.m., when solar energy is typically abundant

-- turning off unnecessary lights; and

-- avoid charging electric vehicles.

Residents are also advised to pre-cool their homes as much as possible and close blinds and drapes to keep interiors cool.

A Flex Alert is the lowest-level notification issued by Cal-ISO, but if voluntary conservation fails to cut strain on the power grid, the agency could move into a series of emergency alerts that could ultimately lead to rolling blackouts.

