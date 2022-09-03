Scorching Temps Cause Power Outages for Nearly 10K SDG&E Customers

Excessively high heat baked San Diego County Saturday, shutting off power for about 9,500 SDG&E customers in the early evening, according to the electric company.

The biggest outages were recorded in Chula Vista, East Ramona and Pine Valley.

SDG&E confirmed that heat was a factor in some of those circuits coming offline.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The company hoped to have power restored by 8 p.m. Saturday.

The outages occurred during Saturday's statewide Flex Alert, which the California Independent System Operator issued to avoid straining the electric grid from high demand and causing involuntary blackouts.

In the meantime, customers could check the SDG&E's map of unplanned outages, SDG&E said.

Map of SDG&E Power Outages in San Diego County