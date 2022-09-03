power outages

Scorching Temps Cause Power Outages for Nearly 10K SDG&E Customers

Thousands of customers were without power Saturday evening during high temperatures across the county

By Renee Schmiedeberg

AP_0308270537-power-outage-generic
AP IMAGES

Excessively high heat baked San Diego County Saturday, shutting off power for about 9,500 SDG&E customers in the early evening, according to the electric company.

The biggest outages were recorded in Chula Vista, East Ramona and Pine Valley.

SDG&E confirmed that heat was a factor in some of those circuits coming offline.

Trending Stories

Snapdragon Stadium 11 hours ago

Heat Wave Forces Rescues During Opening Game at Snapdragon Stadium

first alert forecast 9 hours ago

The Big Bake: Heat Wave Still Continues for San Diego

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The company hoped to have power restored by 8 p.m. Saturday.

The outages occurred during Saturday's statewide Flex Alert, which the California Independent System Operator issued to avoid straining the electric grid from high demand and causing involuntary blackouts.

In the meantime, customers could check the SDG&E's map of unplanned outages, SDG&E said.

Map of SDG&E Power Outages in San Diego County

This article tagged under:

power outagesheat wavesdgeHigh Temperatures
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us