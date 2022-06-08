Where to Cool Off: San Diego County Opens Cool Zones

As things are heating up, the County of San Diego kicked off its 2022 Cool Zones program to help San Diegans cool off this summer.

Cool Zones are free, air-conditioned locations where people, like older adults, persons with disabilities, or anyone looking to escape the heat can go to.

To view a list of all the sites in the county, click here or call 211 for location information.

Cool Zones Fan Program & Free Transportation

For those who are 60 years of age and older or disabled, living on limited incomes, or homebound individuals, the county can provide them with free electric fans. For more details or to request a fan, call 211.

Also, those who do not have transportation assistance to get to a Cool Zone can call 211 to be connected to a transportation or rideshare service at no cost.

Tips to Beat the Heat

Keep cool and beat the heat during hot summer days with these tips:

Stay hydrated with water. Avoid sugary beverages.

Check on friends and neighbors at high risk for heat-related illness.

Stay cool in an air-conditioned area.

NEVER leave kids or pets in a closed, parked vehicle.

If you go outside, remember: wear a hat; wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing; use sunscreen (SPF 15 or higher), and bring water.

Limit time outdoors. Take breaks often.