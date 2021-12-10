Covid-19

Spread Joy, Not COVID at Holiday Gatherings

Doctor's simple advice: Be honest.

By Joe Little

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thanksgiving brought a spike in COVID-19 cases in San Diego County. The same is expected after the Christmas and New Year’s Eve parties in December.

“That gathering has a responsibility,” said SharpCare Medical Group’s Hans Crumpler, M.D. “Spreading emotion is wonderful. Spreading infection is inadvisable.”

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

That being said, Dr. Crumpler is not opposed to families and friends getting together.

“We’re so tired of this isolationism that we have had to do for COVID-19,” he said.

Crumpler recommended people simply plan ahead for any events

“The first thing I recommend is to be honest. Be honest with yourself,” he said, meaning if there’s a chance you could be sick or are sick, don’t participate.

Dr. Crumpler said his family purchased at-home COVID-19 tests to take just in case there was any doubt. He also recommended people schedule appointments now to be tested a few days before their holiday events. That gives them time to get results. However, Crumpler warned nothing is fool proof.

“You can still be contagious, so be considerate of those that you’re going to be around,” he said. “It’s consideration. It’s pure politeness, but also consideration for their health and your health.”

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 1st Case of Omicron Variant in San Diego

Racing 18 mins ago

Red Bull Sand Scramble Invades Southern California Desert

Dr. Crumpler said the first and best line of defense is still the vaccine and booster.

This article tagged under:

Covid-19holidays during covidSharpCare Medical Group
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us