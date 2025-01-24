Grantville

Small brush fire burns in Grantville neighborhood of San Diego

The fire was one of several sparked Thursday afternoon around San Diego County

By Eric S. Page

Close-up image of San Diego Fire and Rescue truck from and unknown date and time.
A blaze that officials dubbed the Alvarado Fire began burning near Interstate 8 on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported in the 4300 block of Alvarado Canyon Boulevard in the Grantville neighborhood of San Diego at about 3:45 p.m.

San Diego fires on Thursday

The flames managed to char about a half-acre before Copter 3 and firefighters on the ground were able to stop the forward progress of the fire.

The fire was one of three around the county on Thursday afternoon, including a 3-acre blaze in La Jolla near Gilman Drive that prompted evacuations (the order has since been rescinded), and a much larger vegetation fire down by the border, which, as of 4:15 p.m. had been 0% contained and burned 150 acres on Otay Mountain.

Of serious concern to firefighters and residents is the fact that Thursday's forecast is for the strongest winds of a week of Santa Anas.

This article tagged under:

