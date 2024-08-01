Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings for parts of San Diego County

Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have been issued for parts of San Diego County on Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A thunderstorm about 8 miles southeast of Ramona was moving northwest, prompting a severe thunderstorm warning for central San Diego County, which is in effect until 6:15 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Alpine CA until 6:15 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/r2metOeqBu — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 2, 2024

Another severe thunderstorm warning is in place for southeastern San Diego County near northern Boulevard and Live Oak Springs until 6:30 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Live Oak Springs CA until 6:30 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/RQzYAqiG1E — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 2, 2024

Parts of south-central San Diego County are under a flash flood warning until 9 p.m. due to heavy rain from thunderstorms impacting the area, including Alpine, Potrero, Lake Morena, Campo, Tecate and Dulzura.

"Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... I-8 Between Boulevard And Imperial County Line, Hwy S2 Between Canebrake and Imperial County Line, Hwy S2 Vallecito Creek Rd, Hwy S2 Between Agua Caliente And Canebrake, Fish Creek Wash, northern Boulevard, Canebrake, Manzanita Indian Reservation and Campo Indian Reservation," read the warning issued around 6 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning including San Diego County, CA until 9:00 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/4JgTmOWdyw — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) August 2, 2024

Thunderstorms have been popping up near the border and Potrero area, NBC 7 meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said, adding that there have also been reports of lightning and a small brush fire.

Dangerously hot temperatures were in the forecast Thursday in parts of San Diego County with an excessive heat watch in effect in the desert communities.

The NWS issued the heat watch from Saturday morning until Sunday in Banning and the San Gorgonio Pass, where high temperatures are expected between 110-115 and lows between 87-90.

The heat watch is also in effect in Cathedral City, out near Palm Springs, and Borrego Springs where highs are expected between 113-117 and lows between 85-90.

There was a slight chance of thunderstorms and morning fog in the forecast in the valleys, where highs were expected between 82-86 Thursday. Thunderstorms were predicted in the mountains with highs from 87-96.

The NWS recommends drinking plenty of fluids, staying in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, and checking up on relatives and neighbors.