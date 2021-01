San Diego Unified School District Superintendent Cindy Marten has been nominated to join president-elect Joe Biden’s administration, it was announced Monday.

Biden announced his nominations for several more key administration posts, including naming Marten as his choice for Deputy Secretary of Education.

Marten was named SDUSD’s Superintendent in 2013 following a unanimous vote by the Board of Education. She previously worked as a teacher and has a 32-year career in education.