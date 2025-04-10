New York City

Helicopter crashes in New York's Hudson River, emergency response underway

The NYPD announced the crash in a post on X and told people to avoid the area

By Jonathan Dienst, Marc Santia, Jennifer Millman and NBC New York Staff

A helicopter with at least four people aboard crashed in the Hudson River Thursday afternoon, according to the NYPD and sources with knowledge of the investigation.

A report of the downed aircraft near the West Side Highway and Spring Street came in shortly after 3 p.m. Multiple sources said four people had been pulled from the chopper and were taken to a hospital.

It wasn't clear how many people were on the helicopter, nor where it was headed or had come from.

Emergency boats appeared to be responding to the upside-down chopper, Citizen app footage showed. Rescue teams with the NYPD, Jersey City, FDNY and others were among the teams responding.

The city's Office of Emergency Management urged people to avoid the area.

No other details were immediately available.

chopper down hudson

This article tagged under:

New York City
