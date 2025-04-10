A police officer in Tijuana, Mexico was killed Wednesday after a shoot-out with a convicted murderer who was wanted by U.S. authorities after escaping from custody last year, Baja California officials said.

Baja California's law enforcement officials said their officers were carrying out an arrest warrant for a fugitive from the U.S. when gunfire erupted. A 33-year-old police officer identified as Abigail Esparza Reyes died in the crossfire.

Preliminary information identified the wanted suspect as César Moisés Hernández, 34, who was convicted of first-degree murder in 2019, a second-strike offense, and sentenced to 80 years to life in prison. In December, Hernández was being taken to court by van when he slipped away from custody shortly after arriving at the Kern County courthouse.

More than 50 officers participated in the large-scale operation, including Reyes who was specifically assigned to a task force aiding with finding fugitives from other countries. But Hernández managed to escape after barricading himself for several hours in a home from where he fired shots at the officers, Telemundo 20 reported.

Baja California Governor Marina del Pilar Ávila Olmeda sent her condolences to the family of the deceased officer and assured them justice will be served.

"To the family and loved ones of Agent Abigail, we recognize her bravery and dedication to the service of her state ... Abigail's life will be honored and her death will not go unpunished," Olmeda wrote in Spanish in a Facebook post.

This story was originally reported as breaking news in Spanish by our sister station Telemundo 20.