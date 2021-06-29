SDSU's Chabad House Vandalized

San Diego State University's Chabad House was vandalized last week, prompting an investigation from campus police and a show of solidarity from school leaders against antisemitism.

A large menorah and a banner hanging outside the Chabad House were destroyed sometime before Friday morning, according to authorities.

"This act of vandalism is beyond offensive, but let it not deter us from the important work that has occurred and that is ongoing in support to members of our Jewish community," said SDSU President Adela de la Torre. "To members of our Jewish community: Our campus community stands with you and is in opposition to every act of bias and discrimination targeting you — all of which fail to undermine who you are and the many positive contributions you make to our community.”

Chabad House Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah posted photos of the vandalism on Facebook. In them, a banner highlighting student activities at the Chabad House was torn and a towering metal menorah was broken.

It was the second time the Chabad House has been targeted in several months. In May, the rabbi reported a break-in at the facility where individuals stole sentimental items. And, in March, another campus building was vandalized with swastikas, antiemetic phrases and other symbols.

SDSU said their administration met with Rabbi Boudjnah and called a meeting with members of the school's Presidential Task Force on Addressing Antisemitism, which develops programs, courses and other efforts to respond to antisemitism.

The school did not say if the act was being investigated as a hate crime. No suspects have been arrested.

The SDSU University Police Department is reviewing video footage from the scene to determine what happened. They ask anyone with information to call the department at 619-594-4636 or emailing policeinvestigations@sdsu.edu with case reference number 21-393.