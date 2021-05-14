Man Accused of Vandalizing SDSU Building With Swastikas Scheduled for Arraignment

A man suspected of vandalizing San Diego State University property with anti-Semitic graffiti earlier this year is scheduled to face a judge Friday.

San Diego resident Tri Boomer Sov, 50, faces charges for vandalizing an SDSU building on the 5100 block of College Avenue with swastikas, anti-Semitic phrases and other symbols on March 9, according to the university. He is not a student at the school.

The suspect was charged with misdemeanor vandalism while in-custody on another non-related incident. His vandalism case has been turned over to the San Diego City Attorney’s Office.

“We denounce acts of bias toward any of our community members,” SDSU Police Captain Mike Hastings said in a statement. “We take all reports of criminal activity seriously and will continue to respond and investigate such matters with care.”

Sov is expected to be arraigned in San Diego Superior Court.