SDPD oversight board boss explains decision to depart

The head of the board that monitors the San Diego Police Department is abruptly leaving the position.

Paul Parker became the director of the Commission on Police Practices only about six months ago. He's a former police officer and previously led the county's Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board, known as CLERB.

Parker left that post earlier this year, citing frustrations over slow progress and resistance to proposed reforms. When he was tapped to lead the city's Commission on Police Practices, San Diego officials said he was the leader the board needed.

In his recent resignation letter, though, Parker, said, in part: "Unfortunately, over the past few months, it has become increasingly clear that I am not the right person for this position at this time.”

NBC 7 spoke with Parker on Friday about his decision to leave.

"There's no independent investigation ability at this point, and that's really my strength," Parker said, adding that "I want them to continue to do the great work that they're doing to foster these — and push forward these — conversations. And I'm just not the person to lead it at this time. It made me realize that what I need to do is to get back into medical legal death investigation, and that's what I'm going to do."

Parker said he's taken a new role with a local company that provides independent death investigations to counties throughout California. His last day with the Commission on Police Practices is Jan. 3.