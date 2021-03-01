San Diego's New Acting US Attorney Begins Term

Randy Grossman, who previously served as second-in-command for San Diego's top federal prosecutor, began his term Monday as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California.

Grossman fills the role of departing U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer, who was asked to submit his resignation last month as part of the transition to the Biden administration. Brewer had served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of California -- which covers San Diego and Imperial counties -- since early 2019, but was asked to step down along with other Donald Trump-appointed federal prosecutors across the country.

"I am honored to serve as the Acting United States Attorney. Bob Brewer's steady leadership during these unprecedented times set a tremendous example," Grossman said. "I look forward to continuing the office's focus on civility and ethics as we fulfill our mission of ensuring public safety and the fair and impartial administration of justice."

Brewer called Grossman an outstanding prosecutor and leader with vast experience as a trial attorney.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Grossman's legal career began as a deputy district attorney with the San Diego County District Attorney's Office, where he tried more than 70 cases including homicides and other crimes of violence over the course of eight years. He then left the office to enter private practice at two international law firms.

In March of last year, he began serving as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Border Enforcement and the Major Frauds/Public Corruption Section of the local U.S. Attorney's Office.

He was selected to become First Assistant U.S. Attorney in September.

In announcing his resignation, Brewer called his time as U.S. attorney "the highlight of my 45-year legal career." As U.S. Attorney, his team prosecuted the cases of former U.S. Rep. Duncan D. Hunter for campaign fraud, former business owner Gina Champion Cain for orchestrating a ponzi scheme, and more.

“I am humbled to have led the office’s remarkable public servants. Together we have made our community safer through perilous times. I have witnessed our attorneys and staff, alongside officers, agents, and first responders, work tirelessly to meet these unprecedented challenges. For your sacrifices and your courage, I am eternally grateful. In departing, I am confident that the office will continue its critical mission with the highest ethical standards, and I could not be more proud of the work we accomplished together.”