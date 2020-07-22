San Diego Business Executive Gina Champion-Cain Pleads Guilty in Loan Fraud Case

Prominent San Diego businesswoman Gina Champion-Cain pleaded guilty Wednesday to securities fraud, conspiracy and obstruction of justice for defrauding investors out of $300 million through a liquor license loan funding program.

The ex-operator of The Patio Group restaurants misled investors into believing they had an opportunity to fund high-interest, short-term loans to people seeking California liquor licenses, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Champion-Cain still "owns, manages, and/or controls a significant number" of San Diego small businesses, according to federal prosecutors.

BREAKING: In Federal Court, prominent San Diego businesswoman Gina Champion Cain has just pleaded guilty to Securities Fraud, Conspiracy, and obstruction of justice. She had no comment walking out of court. She’s facing up to 15-years in prison. #nbc7 pic.twitter.com/hmn0rMPcKf — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) July 22, 2020

The SEC said Champion-Cain would tell investors of American National Investment's development business they could make a return on each license that was approved. She fabricated documents and then allegedly used the money from investors to support her lifestyle or to fund her other businesses like The Patio chain restaurants, Saska’s, coffee shops, lifestyle brands and rental properties, according to a complaint filed in August 2019.

Approximately 50 people nationwide were victims of Champion-Cain's alleged fraud scheme from 2012 to 2019. In all, about $400 million "flowed into the scheme based on [Champion-Cain's] false statements, the plea agreement said.

Champion-Cain has had a career as a well-respected member of the San Diego business community, winning numerous awards. The city declared June 28, 2006, "Gina Champion-Cain Day."

She now faces up to 15 years in prison.

In light of the scandal, the Cohn Restaurant Group (CRG) took over operations of some of The Patio Group's businesses, including The Patio on Lamont in Pacific Beach, Surf Rider Pizza in La Mesa and Ocean Beach, and Saska’s in Mission Beach.

ANI, the parent company of The Patio Group, still owns the four properties but two others, The Patio on Goldfinch in Mission Hills and Fireside by the Patio in Liberty Station, were closed.

Read the plea agreement below.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details are released.