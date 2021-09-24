San Diego Weather: Cooler Temps and Chance of Showers (Fall, Is That Really You?)

The beginning of fall felt more like summer in San Diego County this week. But, on Friday and through the weekend, cooler temps and even a chance of showers will make it feel more like autumn has finally arrived.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said that by 12 p.m., some showers and thunderstorms were expected to hit over San Diego County’s mountains and deserts.

By the afternoon, the rain could trickle inland – and even bring a sprinkle to the coast.

“A lot of these could actually start to drift into some of our inland valleys by the afternoon hours and then potentially make their way toward the coast, as they’re weakening,” Parveen explained.

Beautiful view of the showers and storms out the window this morning! The best chance for storms will be across the southern mountains, but these storms may head over toward the coast later today. Keep an eye to the sky! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/AY2P8dvOqC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 24, 2021

Parveen said the potential strong thunderstorms over the mountains and deserts could come with heavy rainfall, gusty winds, lightning, and maybe even a little bit of hail.

As for temperatures, Parveen said the coast will be in the mid-70s Friday and inland areas in the mid-80s. Clouds are expected across the county.

In the mountains, temps will be in the mid-70s.

The cooler temps will continue through the first weekend of fall in San Diego County.

Parveen said the coast will see highs in the mid-70s Saturday and Sunday, while inland valley communities can expect to stay in the low-80s – a significant drop from the near-triple digit heat that blanketed those areas earlier this week.

“It’s a nice break from the heat,” she added.

Parveen said the temps will remain cool into early next week, too, so if ever there was a time to get into the fall spirit in San Diego, this is it.

