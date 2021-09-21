San Diego Weather: The Start of Fall Feels More Like Summer

San Diego, you may want to leave those fall sweaters tucked away a little bit longer. The final day of summer brought serious heat to San Diego County and that is going to linger into the first day of fall. Here's what you can expect.

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a heat advisory for San Diego’s inland valleys that will be in effect Wednesday from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. During that time, temperatures are expected to climb between 93 and 98 degrees.

Fall officially arrives this Wednesday, September 22nd at 12:20 PM, but it sure won't feel like it in #SoCal!🍂🥵#CAwx pic.twitter.com/fKIgEthcBM — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) September 20, 2021

NBC 7’s Brooke Martell said temps began trending upward Tuesday and by the time the heat advisory kicks into gear, it’s going to feel like summer never ended.

She said Wednesday – as in the first day of fall – will be the warmest day of this warm-up.

As always during hot weather conditions, the NWS said people should drink plenty of water, avoid strenuous activities, and limit their time spent outside. We’ve got some heat safety tips here or below:

Weak Santa Ana Winds

San Diego’s inland areas aren’t the only parts of the county feeling the heat during the start of fall. Martell said that as high pressure continues to build, temps will climb across the county.

“Weak Santa Ana winds across the mountains and deserts will also contribute to the warm forecast, keeping most daytime highs above average,” she explained.

But Will It Actually Feel Like Fall in San Diego Any Time This Week?

So, we know San Diego knows summer all too well, but is there a chance of those fall-like conditions in our region at all this week?

Yes, at least by SoCal standards.

Martell said the high-pressure system will start to break down and shift east after Wednesday and a low-pressure trough will bring milder temps – a “return to seasonal norms,” at least – through the weekend.

By about mid-next week, there’s a chance of thunderstorms over San Diego’s mountains.

