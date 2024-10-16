San Diego

San Diego Veterans Day Parade set to march down Harbor Drive on Monday

It's a special tribute to the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Invasion during World War II

By Danielle Smith

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade will march down Harbor Drive along San Diego Bay, between the County Administration Building and the USS Midway Museum, on Monday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. If you can't make it, NBC 7 will be livestreaming the event, so you can bookmark this page!

NBC 7 & Telemundo 20 are proud sponsors of this annual parade held to honor those who served in the past and present.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

San Diego County boasts one of the largest veteran populations in the U.S. with more than 200,000 former and retired military members living and working in the county.

This year’s parade is expected to feature nearly 80 participants and will again be comprised of a variety of bands, floats, ceremonial vehicles and marching units from veterans organizations, military commands, local businesses, and community service and civic groups. Several past military heroes will be honored in the parade.

Like previous years, the parade will honor all veterans who have worn the uniform of the nation.

The San Diego Veterans Day Parade began in 1987 and continues to be the largest parade on the West Coast that salutes military veterans. It’s important, especially in a Navy and Marine Corps town like San Diego, that the service and sacrifice of America’s military veterans are remembered and honored.

For more information on the San Diego Veterans Day Parade, click here!

This article tagged under:

San DiegoCommunityVeterans
