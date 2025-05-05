After nearly 2,400 mental health workers from Kaiser Permanente began their strike in October 2024, the union representing the workers, the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) and the hospital have reached a tentative agreement on a new contract, according to a press release shared by Kaiser Permanente.

The tentative agreement will now be reviewed and voted on by NUHW members and is poised to be ratified by May 8th. The agreement, if ratified, will go into effect immediately, according to Kaiser Permanente.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The strike began back in October 2024 when the union's contract with Kaiser expired Sept. 30.

It included almost 2,400 mental health and addiction medicine employees in Southern California, who according to the National Union of Healthcare Workers "provide behavioral health care for Kaiser's 4.8 million members in hospitals, clinics and medical offices [and] homecare settings from San Diego to Bakersfield."

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

In their statement, Kaiser Permanente said that more details of the agreement will be shared upon the contract's ratification.

NBC 7 has reached out to NUHW for a statement and did not immediately receive a response.

This story will be updated as more details of the tentative agreement emerge.