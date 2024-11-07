Fleet Week San Diego brings back Veterans Day Parade, Salute to Service Festival & more

Fleet Week San Diego returned this week for its 23rd year to honor veterans, military service members and their families in the week leading up to Veterans Day.

The more than week-long event is filled with events and opportunities to highlight and celebrate San Diego's military community. With over 100,000 active duty military members and over 300,000 veterans in San Diego County, Fleet Week also reminds people that these men and women are not just soldiers.

"They're valuable members of our community," said Larry Blumberg, Fleet Week President. "They are volunteers that do everything in our community, coach Little League teams, sing in choirs, they're involved in various charities. This is our opportunity to recognize what they do, thank them for what they do and thank them for their service."

When is Fleet Week?

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Fleet Week San Diego runs from Nov 1. to Nov. 11 with the majority of events happening at the Broadway Pier (1000 N. Harbor Dr.) in downtown San Diego.

What does Fleet Week offer?

There are several activities and events for San Diego Fleet Week, including opportunities for guests 5 years and older to tour military ships along the San Diego Bayfront for free.

Fleet Week also features and "Innovation Zone" which allows students and visitors to see and experience the many high-tech aspects and tools that the military uses on a daily basis and in combat.

In addition to the military displays and hands on activities, STEM-themed tours, a Military Family Day, military band performances, the Veterans Day Parade and more.

Watch the Veterans Day Parade on NBC San Diego News, wherever your stream, LIVE at 10 a.m. on Nov. 11

On the last day of Fleet Week, which is Veterans' Day, Nov. 11th, NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 are hosting their annual Salute to Service event on the deck of the USS Midway Museum.

What to Know about NBC 7 and Telemundo 20's Salute to Service festival What: An annual celebration to show appreciation for all San Diego military families. Meet members of the NBC 7 and T20 teams!

Where: Aboard USS Midway Museum (910 N Harbor Dr)

When: Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Who: All active-duty personnel, reservists, members of the National Guard, veterans, and their families and loved ones (up to four guests) are invited!

Some San Diegans are already getting into the celebration. Thursday was field trip day at Fleet Week and kids from various San Diego area schools got an up-close look at the U.S. military.

Glenn Chandler, a student at Olympian High School, got to hold a FIM-92 Stinger Missile.

"They let me hold it," said Chandler unsuccessfully holding back a smile. "It was cool, I'm not going to lie, it was cool."

Members of the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard were down on the ground, up on tanks, in the medical tent and at various exhibits giving kids a feel for what it's like to serve and protect our country.

For Chandler, the hands-on military experience really puts what it takes to serve our country in perspective.

"I'm happy that there are people out there willing to do it, because I couldn't do it, it's cool."