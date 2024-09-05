San Diego Unified School District

Some San Diego Unified students still learning in hot classrooms due to AC issues

The district says it has received more than 1,100 work orders for heating and cooling systems in the last 30 days. So far, it has resolved 468 of the highest priority orders

By Kelvin Henry

NBC Universal, Inc.

Even in the midst of a heat wave, some students in the San Diego Unified School District are still having to learn in hot classrooms because of air conditioning issues.

The district says it has received more than 1,100 work orders for heating and cooling systems in the last 30 days and that, so far, it has resolved 468 of the highest priority orders. A work order can be as simple as a system not operating efficiently or as serious as the system isn't working at all, an SDUSD spokesperson said.

As NBC 7 has previously reported, some students are complaining about the sweltering temperature in classrooms.

“The first day of school, I was sweating because the AC was broken," Hoover High School student Elvis Urista said. "It was just really bad."

Some students across San Diego Unified started the year with no air conditioning. They tell us their classrooms have been 95-100 degrees for the past three days. NBC 7’s Shandel Menezes is at Hoover High School with the latest.

San Diego Unified says the completed work orders are having an impact, and some classrooms across the school district are cooler.

“It feels better now, so I can focus on my work a little better,” Urista said.

Work orders are prioritized based on grade level, severity of the situation and the needs of the students impacted, according to Samer Naji, the district's facilities communication supervisor.

Naji says the district is diligently working to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

This article tagged under:

