This weekend, the San Diego Fire Department is making an investment in the younger generation of potential first responders. A group of 109 teenage girls began their first day of extensive training, Saturday morning.

The 10th Girls Empowerment Camp is funded by San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation and private donations and sponsors.

"It's very important to me to reflect the communities that we serve," said San Diego Fire Chief Robert Logan. "Female firefighters are a very important piece of that puzzle."

Logan spoke at the opening ceremonies where the high school students were divided into engine companies. They will participate in activities that include search and rescue, hose control and how to use a chainsaw. Campers get to rappel out of a window, climb an aerial ladder onto the roof of a building and watch a live burn demonstration.

"There are other options for me. But, this is definitely a good starting point," said Madison Hinchman, 16, a sophomore at Helix Charter High School. "I started this last year and I want to do the cadet program possibly," she said.

Eleina Alvarado, 18, has been in the cadet program over a year. She said she enjoyed learning about emergency services while strengthening her empathy.

"Often times when firefighters are called, you’re called on people’s worst days of their lives. Their house is burning down and you just want to be able to calm them down and be able to talk to them and understand what they’re feeling," Alvarado said.

The camp is also about creating community while working with others. Each engine company was supported by cadets already on the education path to the firefighting profession.

Kyra Pongracz, 19, was one of the mentors. She said, "They can do anything men can do. They're strong. We might have our challenges, but if we push through and we want it bad enough, we can do it."

The goal of the camp is to encourage empowerment no matter what career choice a student might make. It also provided a reality check. Not only for the dangers of firefighting but also job the job security.

That lesson came with a commitment from San Diego’s Fire Chief.

"We're always going to be in a situation where we can help the public when they call us and they need our assistance. Therefore, as long as I’m the Fire Chief firefighter job security should not be an issue," the Fire Chief said.