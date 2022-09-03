San Diego State to Host Its First Game at Snapdragon Stadium

San Diego State will open its new 35,000-seat Snapdragon Stadium when it hosts Arizona on Saturday.

The new stadium sits just east of where 70,000-seat SDCCU Stadium once stood. After the NFL’s Chargers bolted for Los Angeles following the 2016 season, San Diego State won a ballot measure that gave it the right to buy the majority of the Mission Valley site for a campus expansion and a new football stadium.

The $310 million stadium represents SDSU’s first true home-field advantage since the Aztecs played on campus decades ago. This will be SDSU’s first game in San Diego since 2019. SDSU played the last two seasons at a suburban Los Angeles soccer stadium while the new stadium was being built.

“I’ve been waiting for this forever," said season pass holder Mike Valderama when NBC 7 caught up to him in a scrimmage game last month.

“We are so excited to finally have our own stadium here at home and we’re so excited to be cheering on the Aztecs here in San Diego," said Emma Gomez, senior captain of the SDSU dance team.

SDSU has already surpassed its season ticket sales with over 12,500 tickets already sold. Season ticket sales began in Sept. 2020.

The stadium is the first phase of a campus expansion in Mission Valley.

In April, a groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the start of the construction of the SDSU Mission Valley River Park, which will serve as a green space near the Snapdragon stadium. It will be a 34-acre public park that will have biking trails, natural playgrounds, an amphitheater hill and more. The park is expected to open sometime next year.

What's next?

Next will be the buildings and housing that will make up the rest of the Mission Valley campus.

"Really looking to start bringing vertical construction up as soon as the end of next year," said Gina Jacobs, SDSU Associate Vice President of Mission Valley Development.

The Mission Valley Campus is roughly 160 acres and half of that will be open space along with the new river park.