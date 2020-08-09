Mayor Kevin Faulconer Signs Off on SDSU Stadium Sale

San Diego State University just got one step closer to completing the sale of its soon-to-be stadium now that Mayor Kevin Faulconer signed off on the purchase.

The mayor announced in a Tweet on Thursday that he approved the $86.2 million Mission Valley sale with his signature. The next few steps involve escrow and obtaining the keys to the stadium before the university can break ground on the site – which it hopes to do so as soon as August 17.

Signed, sealed, delivered! The @CityofSanDiego's sale of the Mission Valley stadium site to @SDSU is nearly complete!

One of the biggest parking lots on the West Coast will soon be transformed into a world-class university campus full of parks, a stadium and housing #GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/UiJFoad04f — Kevin Faulconer (@Kevin_Faulconer) August 6, 2020

Crossing the T's and dotting the I's 🖋 Mayor of San Diego, Kevin Faulconer, has officially signed off on the Mission Valley Land Purchase & Sale Agreement! One more step closer to #AztecStadium and #SDSUMissionValley 😎 pic.twitter.com/29upq4MnEE — Aztec Stadium (@AztecStadium) August 6, 2020

This deal was years in the making and the San Diego City Council’s July 1 decision to approve the sale helped the plan finally move forward after much negotiation. While lawyers continued to negotiate for more than a year-and-a-half, the city of San Diego paid $1 million monthly for the property, a burden that will be relieved with the sale.

SDSU is planning to use the site to house a 35,000 capacity Aztec Stadium, new educational facilities, a hotel and a 34-acre river park that the public will be able to access.