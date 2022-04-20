Groundbreaking Ceremony to Mark Construction of SDSU Mission Valley River Park

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday morning to celebrate the construction of the San Diego State University Mission Valley River Park.

As part of the SDSU Mission Valley development project, River Park will serve as a green space for the public near the upcoming Snapdragon Stadium. The property will include 80 acres of public park and boasts at least 4 miles of trails and pathways.

River Park marks the first phase of the residential housing that will be built on the property, which will later be joined by the construction of commercial stores and laboratories for SDSU.

The groundbreaking is coming shortly after SDSU’s football team visited the construction site of their new stadium for the first time.

SDSU leaders will gather at 11:45 a.m. for the groundbreaking.