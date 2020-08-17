SDSU

Groundbreaking Ceremony Scheduled for Long-Awaited SDSU West

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

SDSU West rendering split

After nearly two years of negotiating and planning, what’s been long awaited for will finally happen on Monday – a groundbreaking ceremony will be held to commemorate the upcoming construction of San Diego State University’s new stadium site in Mission Valley.

SDSU officially took ownership of the Mission Valley stadium site on Thursday after much negotiation. Ultimately, the San Diego City Council voted in favor of selling the site to the university for a cool $86.2 million.

Prior to that, the city had been paying $1 million each month for the property.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a public groundbreaking ceremony will not be held. However, Aztecs fans can tune in for the momentous occasion via livestream.

“This is not the groundbreaking ceremony originally imagined prior to the onset of COVID-19, however, to celebrate this historic occasion with San Diego, the university has opted to create a livestream, which can be accessed on the SDSU homepage and will be recorded,” the university said in a statement.

The property will boast a 35,000 capacity Aztec Stadium, new classroom facilities, a hotel and a river park that will be publicly accessible.

Groundbreaking at the site will begin at 10:30 a.m. A livestream will be hosted on the university’s homepage and Facebook page.

