San Diego Police Department Asking Former Officers to Return

Last fiscal year, the San Diego Police Department lost 241 officers, a 51% increase from the year prior. Another 138 officers have already left this year.

An April 3 letter posted to a social media account used by former and current San Diego police officers asked former officers to return to work.

The letter states that incentives include a 5% pay increase in 2023 and 2024. It also states that COVID vaccines are not required and entices former officers with specialized assignments in the K-9 Unit and SWAT team.

Paul Cappitelli, a retired Sheriff’s Department captain and police practices expert said, "My sense is they are not going to have a ground swell of people that are going to say 'Great, I am going to come back for an extra 5% or 10%."

Cappitelli said policing is a difficult and dangerous job, especially these days.

"This is the worst period I have ever seen in my four decades of being in the police profession," he said.

There’s been a history of mistrust, but today, high-profile incidents like the killing of George Floyd changed the way many people view police officers and it’s made the job even harder.

Police officers cannot do their job effectively if they do not have support from the community and support from elected officials. Cappitelli said sending out letters like these is a “band-aid” approach that doesn't address the underlying problems.

"You need to reach out to the people who left the profession and ask them why they left. And ask them what conditions would change to entice them to come back," said Cappitelli.

The staffing issues are not only here in San Diego, but nationwide.

The Los Angeles Police Department has lost nearly 1,000 officers. The mayor there is making a big push to fill those vacancies.

A spokesperson from the San Diego Police Department would not comment on the letters. He wouldn't tell NBC 7 how many of them had been sent out or if anyone had taken them up on the offer.

A statement from the San Diego Police Officer's Association read, "The SDPD has a crisis in staffing and high response times. We have lost over 500 officers since July 2020. Response times for priority one calls are over 30 minutes. The recruiting unit has a difficult job considering over 130 officers left last year over a vaccine mandate. The mandate recently ended with the city settling a lawsuit and paying attorney fees."