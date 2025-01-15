San Diego Humane Society offers promotion to clear shelter space for displaced pets

As personnel with the San Diego Humane Society continue to work with residents and organizations in Los Angeles, the SDHS Tuesday announced a new adoption promotion to clear space in its shelters.

From Wednesday Jan. 15 through Jan. 26, the Bissell Pet Foundation is sponsoring an Empty the Shelters promotion, allowing the SDHS to reduce adoption fees of adult dogs and cats to $25.

Pets displaced by the Eaton and Palisades fires have found refuge all over California, including with the SDHS.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Animal-welfare officials "are getting calls for welfare checks on a lot of animals left behind during evacuations, including koi fish that need to be moved to a safer place," the agency stated in an online post.

In addition to dogs and cats, other rescued animals have included nine birds -- chickens and pea hens -- in Altadena, SDHS spokeswoman Nina Thompson said.

A key goal of the San Diego agency's efforts is to help clear shelter space for the Pasadena Humane Society, which has taken in more than 400 animals that were injured or left homeless by the wildfires that have ravaged the Los Angeles area over the last week.

The agencies are particularly looking for people to adopt or foster large dogs -- those weighing 50-plus pounds -- and canines who need to be the only pet in their home.

"Not every foster volunteer who signs up will get a dog from Pasadena Humane, but every foster will make an incredible impact by opening shelter space so San Diego Humane Society can continue to take in animals from Los Angeles," Thompson said.

SDHS shelter-staff teams began traveling north to help wildfire- displaced pets and their owners on Thursday and would remain on the job until at least Tuesday, the agency reported.

The public may view pets available for adoption online at sdhumane.org/adopt and can sign up to foster animals at sdhumane.org/foster.

The San Diego Humane Society is open for walk-in adoptions Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., at its campuses in Escondido, El Cajon, Oceanside and San Diego.