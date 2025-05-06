Feds arrest 5, say all missing panga boat passengers found except for girl, 10

Federal officials said on Tuesday that five people had been arrested — including two men who are expected to face human smuggling charges — after a panga-style boat overturned Monday morning in Del Mar, leading to the deaths of three migrants, with at least one other person still missing.

The incident began to unfold locally as the approximately 20-foot open boat carrying at least 16 people flipped in the waves, pushing some of its occupants to shore but stranding many in the 60-ish degree water.

One of those who died was a 14-year-old boy from India, according to prosecutors, who said his 10-year-old sister is still missing, perhaps lost at sea. In fact, federal prosecutors said the girl is presumed dead.

Rescuers were able to save four others, including the parents of the two children, officials said in a news release issued on Tuesday afternoon. The adult family members were both hospitalized afterward; the father remains in a coma.

The Consulate General of Mexico released a statement on Tuesday that said its staff visited the hospital to speak with the Mexican nationals who were hospitalized, including a minor.

"She was provided with the appropriate consular assistance, and contact was made with her mother, who resides in Mexico, to assist them in the reunification process," the statement read, in part.

Two Mexican nationals, Jesus Ivan Rodriguez-Leyva, 36, and Julio Cesar Zuniga-Luna, 30, have been charged with Bringing in Aliens Resulting in Death, which carries a maximum penalty of a death sentence, and Bringing in Aliens for Financial Gain, another felony, this one with an exposure of up to 10 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Border Patrol agents located a car in Chula Vista later that night that was believed to have been involved in the incident earlier that day which was used to take migrants away from the beach.

"During the investigation, Border Patrol agents identified two other vehicles that were involved in the smuggling event and were able to successfully stop and arrest the drivers of these load vehicles, and locate eight of the nine migrants missing from the boat, with the exception of the 10-year-old," prosecutors said in the statement.

Three other Mexican nationals — Melissa Jenelle Cota, Gustavo Lara and Sergio Rojas-Fregoso — were all arrested in connection with that investigation. Prosecutors said Cota and Lara were involved with transporting the migrants.

"Lara stated he knew the people he picked up were illegal aliens, and he typically receives between $100-300 USD per person, and he was expecting to receive approximately $500 USD for this event," according to the complaint.