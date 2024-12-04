What to Know 'Tis the season for festive fun!

From San Diego's December Nights to holiday-themed runs and bar takeovers, there's something for everyone to celebrate this holiday season

This week : December Nights, San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, Gaslamp Pet Parade

: December Nights, San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, Gaslamp Pet Parade For foodies, several neighborhoods are offering tasting events and holiday-themed bar takeovers

For those who want to add a little pep to their holiday steps, try one of the 5K or Santa runs below

Bundle up and hit an ice skating rink. See our list below

The days are getting colder and winter coats are being pulled out of the closet. It can only mean one thing: the holiday season is upon us. While it's not likely we will have a white Christmas in San Diego, there are plenty of ways to feel festive for the holidays.

Find all things merry at these holiday festivals

December Nights

Dec. 6 and 7, times vary | Balboa Park | Free

The annual December Nights is back in Balboa Park. Join in the festivities this holiday season by visiting vendors, stopping at food stations and watching performers from 3-11 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Since the event gathers quite a crowd, there are some rules that you should know before you go.

44th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration

Dec. 26 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. | 2100 Park Boulevard | Free

WorldBeat Cultural Center will be celebrating its 44th Annual Celebration with four of the seven days of Kwanzaa, an African American Holiday celebrated from the 26th of December to the 1st of January. The annual Kwanzaa holiday was created to celebrate and reaffirm family, community and culture. Each night will feature special guest speakers or performers, ceremonial candle lighting and libation with drumming, poetry readings by Johnnierenee Nia Nelson, free heirloom seeds for families and Karamu (the traditional feast and family get down).

Hanukkah Festival

Dec. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Seaport Village | Free

Seaport Village is partnering with The Chabad of Downtown San Diego to host a family-friendly event featuring festivities like live music, performers and the traditional lighting of the menorah.

San Diego Lunar New Year

Jan. 24-26 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. | 4455 Wightman Street | Free

This year is the 15th annual San Diego Lunar New Year Festival. The three-day event will feature a vibrant array of folk and traditional performances, arts and cultural exhibitions, lion dances, firecrackers and numerous family-friendly activities. A highlight of the festival will be the Cultural Village, which aims to recreate the traditional villager lifestyle of Southeastern Asia.

Grab your mittens and scarf and hit an ice skating rink

Rady Children's Ice Rink

Nov. 21-Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Point Loma | $15-20

Back for its 28th year is Rady Children's Ice Rink. It's open through Jan. 5, 2024, and the beneficiary? The rink will be raising money for "the Thriving After Cancer program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego." Tickets for adults are $20 and $15 per child.

Frosted by the Sea

Nov. 21-Jan. 5, times vary | Coronado | $40

Skating by the Sea returns the weekend before Thanksgiving. This ice rink features views of the Pacific Ocean and benefits Make-A-Wish San Diego. General admission tickets are $40. Hotel guests, military, first responders and club members are $35.

See the full list of San Diego County ice skating rinks here:

Be joyful and jolly while watching a holiday parade

Gaslamp Pet Parade

Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. | Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach | Free

For more 40 years, the quaint surfing neighborhood of Ocean Beach has hosted a unique SoCal Holiday parade. On the first Saturday in December, Newport Avenue is lined with locals and visitors all eagerly awaiting the commencement at sunset.

Port of San Diego Bay Parade of Lights

Dec 8 and 15 at 5:30 p.m. | San Diego Bay | Free

The 54th annual Bay Parade of Lights will be entertaining bayfront crowds for two evenings this holiday season. This year’s theme is: “Peach on Earth.” Find the approximate arrival time of the parade at various locations along the route online. The parade takes approximately 1-1.5 hours to pass any given point along the parade route.

Find some holiday sparkle at these must-see performances

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas at The Old Globe Theatre

Dec. 7-15, times vary | Balboa Park | $200+

Step into “Whoville” when you enter the plaza outside the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. The festive decorations coincide with the production running in San Diego until Dec. 15.

Choir! Choir! Choir!

Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. | Epstein Family Amphitheater | Free

Choir! Choir! Choir! returns to San Diego to present: Un-Silent Night: An EPIC Holiday Sing-Along. Imagine yourself surrounded by hundreds of other voices, making your way through an unforgettable mix of holiday classics and seasonal pop gems. No singing experience is necessary. Dust off that ugly sweater, grab your friends and family and get ready to feel the glow of togetherness at a fully interactive holiday sing-along show like no other. Registration is required.

The Nutcracker

Dec. 13-Dec. 22 Showtimes vary | The Civic Theatre | $35+

Golden State Ballet proudly presents “The Nutcracker” at the Civic Theatre, featuring the choreography of Artistic Director Raul Salamanca. Step into a world of wonder as dazzling scenery and exquisite costumes bring Clara’s enchanting journey with her Nutcracker Prince to life. This beloved holiday tale is set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, performed live by the world-renowned San Diego Symphony. Prepare to be swept away by the magic in the two hour and 10 minute runtime.

Add a little spice for foodie (and bevvy) festivities

Cutwater Tasting Room

Nov. 21-Dec. 31, times vary | 9750 Distribution Ave. | Prices vary

Sip and savor the holiday season at Cutwater's Tasting Room and Kitchen, that’s been transformed into Cutwater Lodge for this select time. Delight in the flavors of winter with our curated menu, featuring two flights and a lineup of winter-inspired cocktails, including traditional, spirit-free, warm and frozen choices. Discover seasonal merchandise, themed photo ops, and embrace the festive atmosphere of the lodge for a limited time only.

Top of the Hyatt Over the Top Holiday Lounge

Nov. 27 through Jan. 5 | 1 Market Place | Drink prices vary

The Over the Top Holiday Lounge will bring a snowy wonderland to sunny San Diego. Find a spot around the warm hearth, sip a cocktail in bunk beds that set the scene of a nostalgic family vacation and take advantage of the photo opportunities that showcase the epic views Top of The Hyatt is known for. No reservations required. Enjoy live holiday entertainment in the lounge every Tuesday and Friday night and Christmas Eve from 7-9 p.m.

Del Mar Village Winter Taste and Sip

Dec. 8 from 1 - 4 p.m. | Downtown Del Mar Village | $49+

Stroll the festively decorated streets as you enjoy culinary creations from our award-winning Del Mar Village restaurants, sips from local beverage partners at “Sip Stops” inside downtown Del Mar businesses, live music and other holiday happenings as part of the North Pole by the Sea day of family-friendly festivities. Both “Taste Only” and “Taste and Sip” tickets are for sale.

Taste ‘n’ Tinis

Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. | Hillcrest | $30

Guests will have a fabulous time as they stroll the holiday-light-decorated shops of Hillcrest with martini in hand. This food-tasting event will dish up appetizers, small bites and desserts alongside mini specialty cocktails.

A new holiday pop-up bar opened its doors in Hillcrest called "Sleigh Bar," which offers a new menu featuring holiday cocktails and mocktails.

Make the night merry and bright at these holiday lightings

“All That Jazz” Lightshow Spectacular

Nov. 21 - Jan. 5 runs every 30 minutes from 5 - 9 p.m. nightly | Hotel Del Coronado | Free

The grove of towering pine trees on the Founders Lawn is the scene of a dynamic 10-minute light show orchestrated to lively holiday jazz music. The experience captivates guests with a finale of snow flurries. Showcased is the Norfolk Pine originally made famous in 1904 as the world’s first electrically lit outdoor Christmas tree.

While at the Hotel Del, don't miss several other holiday events.

Menorah Lighting

Dec. 26 from 5-8 p.m. | Liberty Station | Free

Head to Liberty Station’s Central Promenade to commemorate the first night of Hanukkah. The family-friendly festivity will include entertainment, packaged treats and the traditional lighting of the menorah.

Coastal Christmas Holiday Light Spectacular

Select dates in December from 4-9 p.m. | Del Mar Fairgrounds | $20+

The iconic Del Mar Fairgrounds get transformed with twinkling lights, holiday cheer and delicious snacks and drinks. Enjoy the holiday light trail, Glice skating, Holiday Wine Walk, Frosty’s Fun Zone and more.

Jingle Jets Holiday Lighting Celebration

Select dates Nov. 22-Dec. 23 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. | USS Midway Museum | $18+

Step aboard for a magical evening at the USS Midway Museum's 2nd Annual Jingle Jets Holiday Lighting Celebration. See Midway transform into a festive holiday wonderland on the sea, dazzling from bow to stern with 750,000 twinkling lights. Whimsical music, tasty treats and festive fun for the whole family await.

Lightscape at San Diego Botanic Garden

Select dates in November through January, Timed entry | Encinitas | $13+

The Lightscape returns for its third year with over 1 million twinkling lights and new installations. Walk the 1-mile path around the garden stopping for seasonal treats like Chicken Pot Pie Handpies, Smokey BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches and a Giant Bavarian Pretzel with Cheese Sauce. Sip on festive cocktails like the Holiday Sparkler, the Whiskey Warmer or try a boozy take on hot chocolate and hot mulled cider. Tickets are required.

Spread holiday cheer: Runs and races to join

San Diego Santa Run 5K and 1 Mile Race

Dec. 14 Race times vary | 912 Garnet Avenue | $34+

Join the sea of Santas filling the streets of Pacific Beach for the 12th annual San Diego Santa Run.

Holiday Half Marathon

Dec. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. | 14455 Penasquitos Road | $160+

The 13.1-mile course starts on Penasquitos Drive and Carmel Mountain Road, then travels southwest along Carmel Mountain Road, along the 56 bike path and finishes at Torrey Pines State Beach.

Port of San Diego Game Day 5K Run/Walk

Dec. 27 at 9:45 a.m. | Downtown | $20+

Run or walk along San Diego’s harborfront, starting at Harbor and Ash. Athletes will go past an approximate 10,000 cheering spectators. Runners, families and spectators can watch the parade, which features colorful floats, bands and huge inflatable characters. All participants receive a finisher medal and awards will be given to the top three male and female 5K finishers in each age division. T-shirts and goody bags will be handed out at the finish line area. Join the post-race party, featuring live music and lots of extra snacks.