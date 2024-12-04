What to Know
- 'Tis the season for festive fun!
- From San Diego's December Nights to holiday-themed runs and bar takeovers, there's something for everyone to celebrate this holiday season
- This week: December Nights, San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, Gaslamp Pet Parade
- For foodies, several neighborhoods are offering tasting events and holiday-themed bar takeovers
- For those who want to add a little pep to their holiday steps, try one of the 5K or Santa runs below
- Bundle up and hit an ice skating rink. See our list below
The days are getting colder and winter coats are being pulled out of the closet. It can only mean one thing: the holiday season is upon us. While it's not likely we will have a white Christmas in San Diego, there are plenty of ways to feel festive for the holidays.
Find all things merry at these holiday festivals
December Nights
Dec. 6 and 7, times vary | Balboa Park | Free
The annual December Nights is back in Balboa Park. Join in the festivities this holiday season by visiting vendors, stopping at food stations and watching performers from 3-11 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Since the event gathers quite a crowd, there are some rules that you should know before you go.
Everything to know about December Nights
44th Annual Kwanzaa Celebration
Dec. 26 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 29 at 9 p.m. | 2100 Park Boulevard | Free
WorldBeat Cultural Center will be celebrating its 44th Annual Celebration with four of the seven days of Kwanzaa, an African American Holiday celebrated from the 26th of December to the 1st of January. The annual Kwanzaa holiday was created to celebrate and reaffirm family, community and culture. Each night will feature special guest speakers or performers, ceremonial candle lighting and libation with drumming, poetry readings by Johnnierenee Nia Nelson, free heirloom seeds for families and Karamu (the traditional feast and family get down).
Hanukkah Festival
Dec. 28 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. | Seaport Village | Free
Seaport Village is partnering with The Chabad of Downtown San Diego to host a family-friendly event featuring festivities like live music, performers and the traditional lighting of the menorah.
San Diego Lunar New Year
Jan. 24-26 from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. | 4455 Wightman Street | Free
This year is the 15th annual San Diego Lunar New Year Festival. The three-day event will feature a vibrant array of folk and traditional performances, arts and cultural exhibitions, lion dances, firecrackers and numerous family-friendly activities. A highlight of the festival will be the Cultural Village, which aims to recreate the traditional villager lifestyle of Southeastern Asia.
Grab your mittens and scarf and hit an ice skating rink
Rady Children's Ice Rink
Nov. 21-Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. | Point Loma | $15-20
Back for its 28th year is Rady Children's Ice Rink. It's open through Jan. 5, 2024, and the beneficiary? The rink will be raising money for "the Thriving After Cancer program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children's Hospital-San Diego." Tickets for adults are $20 and $15 per child.
Frosted by the Sea
Nov. 21-Jan. 5, times vary | Coronado | $40
Skating by the Sea returns the weekend before Thanksgiving. This ice rink features views of the Pacific Ocean and benefits Make-A-Wish San Diego. General admission tickets are $40. Hotel guests, military, first responders and club members are $35.
See the full list of San Diego County ice skating rinks here:
Be joyful and jolly while watching a holiday parade
Gaslamp Pet Parade
Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. | Newport Avenue, Ocean Beach | Free
For more 40 years, the quaint surfing neighborhood of Ocean Beach has hosted a unique SoCal Holiday parade. On the first Saturday in December, Newport Avenue is lined with locals and visitors all eagerly awaiting the commencement at sunset.
Port of San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
Dec 8 and 15 at 5:30 p.m. | San Diego Bay | Free
The 54th annual Bay Parade of Lights will be entertaining bayfront crowds for two evenings this holiday season. This year’s theme is: “Peach on Earth.” Find the approximate arrival time of the parade at various locations along the route online. The parade takes approximately 1-1.5 hours to pass any given point along the parade route.
Find some holiday sparkle at these must-see performances
Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas at The Old Globe Theatre
Dec. 7-15, times vary | Balboa Park | $200+
Step into “Whoville” when you enter the plaza outside the Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park. The festive decorations coincide with the production running in San Diego until Dec. 15.
Choir! Choir! Choir!
Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. | Epstein Family Amphitheater | Free
Choir! Choir! Choir! returns to San Diego to present: Un-Silent Night: An EPIC Holiday Sing-Along. Imagine yourself surrounded by hundreds of other voices, making your way through an unforgettable mix of holiday classics and seasonal pop gems. No singing experience is necessary. Dust off that ugly sweater, grab your friends and family and get ready to feel the glow of togetherness at a fully interactive holiday sing-along show like no other. Registration is required.
The Nutcracker
Dec. 13-Dec. 22 Showtimes vary | The Civic Theatre | $35+
Golden State Ballet proudly presents “The Nutcracker” at the Civic Theatre, featuring the choreography of Artistic Director Raul Salamanca. Step into a world of wonder as dazzling scenery and exquisite costumes bring Clara’s enchanting journey with her Nutcracker Prince to life. This beloved holiday tale is set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score, performed live by the world-renowned San Diego Symphony. Prepare to be swept away by the magic in the two hour and 10 minute runtime.
Add a little spice for foodie (and bevvy) festivities
Cutwater Tasting Room
Nov. 21-Dec. 31, times vary | 9750 Distribution Ave. | Prices vary
Sip and savor the holiday season at Cutwater's Tasting Room and Kitchen, that’s been transformed into Cutwater Lodge for this select time. Delight in the flavors of winter with our curated menu, featuring two flights and a lineup of winter-inspired cocktails, including traditional, spirit-free, warm and frozen choices. Discover seasonal merchandise, themed photo ops, and embrace the festive atmosphere of the lodge for a limited time only.
Top of the Hyatt Over the Top Holiday Lounge
Nov. 27 through Jan. 5 | 1 Market Place | Drink prices vary
The Over the Top Holiday Lounge will bring a snowy wonderland to sunny San Diego. Find a spot around the warm hearth, sip a cocktail in bunk beds that set the scene of a nostalgic family vacation and take advantage of the photo opportunities that showcase the epic views Top of The Hyatt is known for. No reservations required. Enjoy live holiday entertainment in the lounge every Tuesday and Friday night and Christmas Eve from 7-9 p.m.
Del Mar Village Winter Taste and Sip
Dec. 8 from 1 - 4 p.m. | Downtown Del Mar Village | $49+
Stroll the festively decorated streets as you enjoy culinary creations from our award-winning Del Mar Village restaurants, sips from local beverage partners at “Sip Stops” inside downtown Del Mar businesses, live music and other holiday happenings as part of the North Pole by the Sea day of family-friendly festivities. Both “Taste Only” and “Taste and Sip” tickets are for sale.
Taste ‘n’ Tinis
Dec. 12 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. | Hillcrest | $30
Guests will have a fabulous time as they stroll the holiday-light-decorated shops of Hillcrest with martini in hand. This food-tasting event will dish up appetizers, small bites and desserts alongside mini specialty cocktails.
Make the night merry and bright at these holiday lightings
“All That Jazz” Lightshow Spectacular
Nov. 21 - Jan. 5 runs every 30 minutes from 5 - 9 p.m. nightly | Hotel Del Coronado | Free
The grove of towering pine trees on the Founders Lawn is the scene of a dynamic 10-minute light show orchestrated to lively holiday jazz music. The experience captivates guests with a finale of snow flurries. Showcased is the Norfolk Pine originally made famous in 1904 as the world’s first electrically lit outdoor Christmas tree.
While at the Hotel Del, don't miss several other holiday events.
Menorah Lighting
Dec. 26 from 5-8 p.m. | Liberty Station | Free
Head to Liberty Station’s Central Promenade to commemorate the first night of Hanukkah. The family-friendly festivity will include entertainment, packaged treats and the traditional lighting of the menorah.
Coastal Christmas Holiday Light Spectacular
Select dates in December from 4-9 p.m. | Del Mar Fairgrounds | $20+
The iconic Del Mar Fairgrounds get transformed with twinkling lights, holiday cheer and delicious snacks and drinks. Enjoy the holiday light trail, Glice skating, Holiday Wine Walk, Frosty’s Fun Zone and more.
Jingle Jets Holiday Lighting Celebration
Select dates Nov. 22-Dec. 23 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. | USS Midway Museum | $18+
Step aboard for a magical evening at the USS Midway Museum's 2nd Annual Jingle Jets Holiday Lighting Celebration. See Midway transform into a festive holiday wonderland on the sea, dazzling from bow to stern with 750,000 twinkling lights. Whimsical music, tasty treats and festive fun for the whole family await.
Lightscape at San Diego Botanic Garden
Select dates in November through January, Timed entry | Encinitas | $13+
The Lightscape returns for its third year with over 1 million twinkling lights and new installations. Walk the 1-mile path around the garden stopping for seasonal treats like Chicken Pot Pie Handpies, Smokey BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches and a Giant Bavarian Pretzel with Cheese Sauce. Sip on festive cocktails like the Holiday Sparkler, the Whiskey Warmer or try a boozy take on hot chocolate and hot mulled cider. Tickets are required.
Spread holiday cheer: Runs and races to join
San Diego Santa Run 5K and 1 Mile Race
Dec. 14 Race times vary | 912 Garnet Avenue | $34+
Join the sea of Santas filling the streets of Pacific Beach for the 12th annual San Diego Santa Run.
Holiday Half Marathon
Dec. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. | 14455 Penasquitos Road | $160+
The 13.1-mile course starts on Penasquitos Drive and Carmel Mountain Road, then travels southwest along Carmel Mountain Road, along the 56 bike path and finishes at Torrey Pines State Beach.
Port of San Diego Game Day 5K Run/Walk
Dec. 27 at 9:45 a.m. | Downtown | $20+
Run or walk along San Diego’s harborfront, starting at Harbor and Ash. Athletes will go past an approximate 10,000 cheering spectators. Runners, families and spectators can watch the parade, which features colorful floats, bands and huge inflatable characters. All participants receive a finisher medal and awards will be given to the top three male and female 5K finishers in each age division. T-shirts and goody bags will be handed out at the finish line area. Join the post-race party, featuring live music and lots of extra snacks.