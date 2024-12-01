December Nights, San Diego's largest free holiday festival, returns to Balboa Park

San Diego's largest annual event, December Nights, returns to Balboa Park next weekend and is likely to draw hundreds of thousands for the holiday celebration.

The free two-day event is held on Dec. 6 and Dec. 7 and offers holiday festivities, shopping, food stations, live performances and so much more.

Here's everything to know about San Diego's December Nights 2024.

What is December Nights?

Balboa Park's December Nights is San Diego's annual holiday event that started in the late 1970s and was once called Christmas on the Prado. The event, organized by celebrates the spirit of the holiday with family-friendly activities, light displays, musical performances, holiday dishes and more. The event takes place in San Diego's cultural center with dozens of museums and several offer free admission for several hours. Guests can also visit several of Balboa Park's museums for free. The event typically runs over two days on the first weekend of December.

When is December Nights 2024?

December Nights is held on Dec. 6 from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., offering holiday festivities, shopping, food stations, live performances and so much more.

How much does it cost to go to San Diego's December Nights?

December Nights is San Diego's largest free event. There will be items and food for sale and some parking lots and museums may charge, but there is no entry fee for the event itself.

What is there to do at December Nights?

New this year, a Ferris wheel will be offering free rides in front of the San Diego Air and Space Museum in the Pan American Plaza. Across the way, near the Municipal Gymnasium, watch professional skateboard demonstrations in the plaza.

Select museums will be offering free entry.

The Family Zone, a space designated with activities for kids, has been expanded from last year. Movie screenings of “Elf” and “Home Alone” will show on a screen outside the Comic-Con Museum.

Performance and entertainment stages will be located in the Starlight Bowl, in front of Marie Hitchcock Puppet Theater, in the Plaza De Panama in front of the San Diego Museum of Art and within the Spanish Village Art Center. Take a look at the schedule of performers to plan your visit around attending performances from community groups like the San Diego Junior Theater, La Mesa Arts Academy Vocal or House of Scotland Pipe Band.

Visit the food, retail and non-profit booths. See the complete food, beverage and retail list now to start planning for where to pick up your favorite dishes, drinks and holiday items. Stop to give a warm season’s greetings to Santa, and have a sip at the specialty bar.

Let the light of the seasonal displays get you excited for the holiday season. As you weave and wander across Balboa, don’t miss the festive displays.

Also new this year, the City of San Diego is partnering with San Diego Gas & Electric for a sock drive to benefit unsheltered clients of PATH San Diego. Attendees can drop off a new pair of socks at the SDG&E booth, at the electric SDG&E truck in front of the House of Hospitality in the Plaza de Panama or at the Toyota Sienna Sleigh. Socks for donation will also be available for purchase at the Merge 4 booth or the Balboa Park Visitors Center.

What to know before you go

For such a large event, there are some rules that you should know before attending.

Where can I park for December Nights?

If you choose to drive to the park, limited free parking will be available at the San Diego Zoo and City College.

Nearby paid parking is available in Lot A at Inspiration Point, Lot B on Presidents Way, at Roosevelt Middle School and at San Diego High School. Parking for people with disabilities is available off Park Boulevard at the Fleet Science Center on Space Theater Way, and at the Natural History Museum on Village Place.

Parking is limited and organizers encourage attendees to use alternate modes of transportation, like rideshares, transit or bikes. There will event be bike and scooter "valet" parking this year at Park Boulevard and village Place.

With a higher volume of traffic surrounding the event, free bike valets will be provided. Free event shuttle stops are located at City College, 3rd and A streets as well as Beech Street at Kettner Boulevard.

Visit the “Getting to December Nights” webpage for the complete guide of all transportation options.