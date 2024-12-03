So you're going to December Nights. Where do you and 150,000 others park?

OK, my family is going to kill me, but here's our December Night's parking secret:

Drive to Hillcrest Walk to 1st and Robinson Hop on the No. 11 MTS bus Get off at Laurel Street Walk across the Laurel Street Bridget into the park

Not exactly rocket science, sure, but it works. On the way home, we walk back over the bridge and wait at the northwest corner of Sixth Avenue for a cab that brings us back to our car. Might wait five minutes, but it works every year. The whole thing costs less than 20 bucks.

That's just one of thousands of solutions San Diegans craft to find their way to the city's largest free celebration, truly the night San Diego is at its best.

There are other, more conventional solutions, of course.

For starters, there is limited free parking available at the San Diego Zoo and City College.

Nearby paid parking is available in:

Parking for people with disabilities is available off Park Boulevard at the Fleet Science Center on Space Theater Way and at the Natural History Museum on Village Place ($27.95 in advance, $30 at the event; debit/credit only, no cash). Spaces are limited and on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, there are a limited number of disabled parking spaces in Lot A and Lot B, which is near the Family Zone and Palisades areas.

Parking within the park, of course is limited and organizers are encourage attendees to use alternate modes of transportation, like rideshares, transit or bikes. There will even be free bike and scooter "valet" parking this year at Park Boulevard and Village Place.

Free event shuttle stops are located at City College, 3rd Avenue and A streets, as well as Beech Street at Kettner Boulevard, all near other paid parking lots in the city of San Diego

Visit the “Getting to December Nights” webpage for the complete guide of all transportation options.

Here's the thing, though: There are lots of ways to get there and back using public transit, so be sure to check out your route on the MTS site. Or on Google Maps. Ok, Google Maps.