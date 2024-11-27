The magical Hotel del Coronado ups the magic, majorly, during the holidays

What to Know "Lights, Camera, Holiday!" at Hotel del Coronado

The grand seaside inn will feature numerous yuletide-inspired doings through Jan. 5, 2025

Celebratory meals, the Frostbite Lounge, and Skating by the Sea are traditions at The Del

HOLLYWOOD'S GOLDEN AGE... is always flickering, fabulously, at Hotel del Coronado. This means that it is easy to sense the powerful presence of those Tinseltown luminaries who visited the grand property while filming "Some Like It Hot," including Marilyn Monroe, Jack Lemmon, and Tony Curtis. The icons all starred in Billy Wilder's comedy classic, a beloved movie that is synonymous with the glamorous getaway. To honor the hotel's starry heritage, and to embrace the yuletide season in the glitteriest way possible, The Del has made "Lights, Camera, Holiday!" its ebullient holiday theme for 2024. But you don't need a contract from a major motion picture studio to savor all of the sweetness of the season at the salty-air'd landmark; there are several activities on the schedule through Jan. 5, 2025.

SKATING BY THE SEA... gives those who love to twirl on an outdoor rink the chance to do so near the surf while the Frostbite Lounge, located just steps away, is all about lounging, hobnobbing, and sipping a lovely libation near a firepit. Beach igloos are also available for booking — if you adore s'mores, this might be the whimsical way to go — while Movies on the Beach, flickering on select nights, will revisit holiday classics (and "Top Gun Maverick," which has plenty of local cred). There's also a Fire & Ice Holiday Package for those guests who'd like to jump into a few joyful activities (there's a Holiday Concierge, too, to affably assist).

"WIZARD" WHIMSY: And something especially sweet for "Wicked" fans visiting the property? Author L. Frank Baum, the wizard behind "The Wizard of Oz," dreamt up the crown chandeliers festooning the hotel's Crown Room, playful pieces that add to the enduring aura of the legendary Del.