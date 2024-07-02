Red, white and blue? More like red, white and boom!

Independence Day is upon us and you may be looking for ways to celebrate with hot dogs, neighborhood festivals and a spectacular fireworks show.

Whether you’re a San Diegan staying in town or here visiting for the holiday, here’s a list of places to enjoy fireworks and parades during this year’s Fourth of July weekend.

City of San Diego

San Diego's Big Bay Boom

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North/South Embarcadero and Coronado Landing

: Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North/South Embarcadero and Coronado Landing When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: This annual show is the largest fireworks show on the West Coast, with an estimated attendance of up to half a million people, according to its website. You can see fireworks from pretty much anywhere along the bay, so there are plenty of viewing spots. Yelp ranked the Big Bay Boom No. 2 in a list of best places to watch Fourth of July fireworks in the nation. More information here.

Red, White, and Blue Drone Show

What : Drone Show

: Drone Show Where : Broadway Pier, San Diego Bay

: Broadway Pier, San Diego Bay When : July 4 from 8:30 to 9 p.m.

: July 4 from 8:30 to 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: The drone show is presented by the San Diego Legion rugby team ahead of the Big Bay Boom.

Fireworks on Mission Bay

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Mission Bay Yacht Club

: Mission Bay Yacht Club When : July 3 at 9 p.m.

: July 3 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: Mission Bay is offering viewing locations around the waterfront for SeaWorld San Diego's fireworks show. The fireworks will be set to a soundtrack in partnership with 101.5 KGB. Find a list of viewing locations and more special events hosted by Mission Bay's partners here.

SeaWorld's 4th of July Weekend Fireworks

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : SeaWorld San Diego

: SeaWorld San Diego When : July 4, 9 p.m.

: July 4, 9 p.m. Price : Included with admission. Tickets start at $59.99.

: Included with admission. Tickets start at $59.99. Goood to know: One of the biggest bayfront fireworks displays comes from SeaWorld San Diego. More information here. NOTE: While you can get up close to the action with an admission ticket -- while experiencing all the theme park has to offer for the rest of the day -- there are other viewing locations; get more info above.

La Jolla Shores' 4th of July Drone Show

What : Drone show

: Drone show Where : Kellogg Park

: Kellogg Park When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: The show will feature 100 drones about 350 feet above the shoreline. Drone shows mitigate some of the negative environmental impacts of traditional fireworks, according to a press release. More information here.

North County San Diego

Legoland's Red, White & BOOM!

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Legoland Carlsbad

: Legoland Carlsbad When : July 4 at 8:30 p.m.

: July 4 at 8:30 p.m. Price : Included with admission. Tickets start at $89.

: Included with admission. Tickets start at $89. Good to know: There will also be lawn activities, DJs and Dance parties to celebrate the 4th of July. More information here.

Fireworks Spectacular at the San Diego County Fair

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Del Mar Fairgrounds

: Del Mar Fairgrounds When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : $20-$25 - Tickets include fair admission and can be purchased here.

: $20-$25 - Tickets include fair admission and can be purchased here. Good to know: This fireworks display closes the San Diego County Fair for the season, so if you haven't been yet, don't miss out. More information here.

Oceanside Fireworks Show

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon

: SoCal Soccer Complex at El Corazon When : July 3 at 9 p.m.

: July 3 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: The city of Oceanside is not only celebrating Independence Day but the city's incorporation 136 years ago. Gates open at 4 p.m. and guests can experience family-friendly activities and food trucks. More information here.

Escondido Independence Day Celebration

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Grape Day Park

: Grape Day Park When : July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

: July 4 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: The 59th annual celebration kicks off a four-day free concert series. More information here.

Poway's Fourth of July Fireworks

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Poway High School Stadium and Poway Sportsplex

: Poway High School Stadium and Poway Sportsplex When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : $6 at the gate. Children ages 11 and under are free.

: $6 at the gate. Children ages 11 and under are free. Good to know: If you're looking for a free viewing location, Lake Poway is open to the public but limited. Parking is $10. At the high school, gates open at 6 p.m. for games, activities and a DJ. Proceeds benefit Poway High School Music Boosters. More information here.

Rancho Bernardo's Spirit of the Fourth

What : Fireworks and parade

: Fireworks and parade Where : Rancho Bernardo High School

: Rancho Bernardo High School When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : $10 or $20 donation

: $10 or $20 donation Good to know: The parade starts at 3:30 p.m. and runs from Acena Drive to Rancho Bernardo Road and then Bernardo Center Drive. Throughout the day, festivities will happen at Webb Park with an evening fireworks show. More information here.

San Marcos' Fourth of July Celebration

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Bradley Park

: Bradley Park When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: Entertainment starts at 5 p.m. and will include carnival games, jumpers and food for sale. More information here.

East County

El Cajon's Fourth of July Fireworks

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Kennedy Park

: Kennedy Park When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: Head down as early as 2 p.m. for other entertainment, including train rides, arts and crafts and live music. More information here.

Julian 4th of July Parade

What : Parade

: Parade Where : Main Street

: Main Street When : July 4 at noon

: July 4 at noon Good to know: The iconic Main Street will be filled with fanfare as local school bands, drum and bugle corps and mariachi parade through. More information here.

4th of July Santee Salutes

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Town Center Community Park East

: Town Center Community Park East When : July 4 from 2 to 10 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

: July 4 from 2 to 10 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Price : $10 parking fee

: $10 parking fee Good to know: Festivities start at 2 p.m. and include a lineup of amusement rides, food vendors and live performances. Rideshare is encouraged and parking is already sold out. If you'd rather avoid the crowds, the music for the fireworks show can be heard online. More information here.

Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Lake Murray Community Park

: Lake Murray Community Park When : July 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m.

: July 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fireworks at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: Head to Lake Murray Park for a lineup of live music, which includes bands No Clue, the Steve Pandis Band, 8 track Highway, the Bill Magee Blues Band and Republic of Music. The fireworks can be seen throughout the community. More information here.

South Bay

Chula Vista 4th Fest

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center

: Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free event and parking

: Free event and parking Good to know: The firework show is set to a bilingual soundtrack that can be heard on Amor 102.9. Gates open at 7 p.m. and guests can enjoy snacks from food trucks on site. More information here.

Imperial Beach 4th of July Fireworks

What : Fireworks

: Fireworks Where : Pier Plaza

: Pier Plaza When : July 4 at 9 p.m.

: July 4 at 9 p.m. Price : Free

: Free Good to know: The fireworks show is launched from the IB Pier and the display will be viewable from Imperial Beach Boulevard to Palm Avenue. Tune in to the synchronized music on KyXy Radio 96.5 FM. After the show, enjoy music at the IB Pier Plaza. More information here.

Coronado's Fourth of July Celebration

Parade

Where : Orange Ave from 1st Street to Churchill Place

: Orange Ave from 1st Street to Churchill Place When : July 4 at 10 a.m.

: July 4 at 10 a.m. Good to know : Coronado's Fourth of July celebration truly is a city-wide event, with events starting as early as 7 a.m. Whether you're a runner, a parade viewer or just there for the fireworks, there's something for everyone to celebrate.

: Coronado's Fourth of July celebration truly is a city-wide event, with events starting as early as 7 a.m. Whether you're a runner, a parade viewer or just there for the fireworks, there's something for everyone to celebrate. The parade will be livestreamed here. Festivities will continue after the parade with concerts and demonstrations.

Fireworks