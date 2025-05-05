San Diego mayor says real estate moves will save city $13M over 5 years

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria announced on Monday the city would be saving millions of dollars by cutting leases for city office space.

The move comes after Gloria promise the move during his State of the City Address in January.

A a news conference Monday morning, Gloria discussed how the real-estate consolidation will save taxpayers $13 million over the next five years. He said the city has renegotiated the lease agreement for the building at 525 B Street downtown where city staff currently work on six floors and is relocating those workers.

"The savings associated with these actions will provide significant budgetary relief in the coming years and help us to avoid future reductions to critical neighborhood services," Gloria said on Monday at a news conference.

The city of San Diego is facing a $258 million budget deficit for the 2026 fiscal year.

