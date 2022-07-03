How to Keep Your Pets Safe This Fourth of July: San Diego Humane Society

Paw-rents, listen up!

Before you don your best red, white and blue attire, get the grill going, or even think about taking a dip in the pool, consider how you’ll comfort your animal companion when they inevitably get spooked by the Independence Day fireworks.

Throughout the cheers and company of a barbecue coupled with the brightness and roaring thunder of fireworks, Fourth of July is often a scary holiday for our furry, scaly, fluffy and feathery friends. To help prepare pet owners for any anxiety their animal companions may experience, the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) has shared some tips to consider.

Before the holiday

First thing’s first – it’s best to have your pet microchipped. Last year, SDHS took in 270 lost pets who strayed from their homes between July 4 to 7. The organization added that unfortunately, only 28% of those pets were reclaimed by their owners.

Getting your pet microchipped can help identify them if they ever get lost, hence, making it easier for you to find them.

Another way to increase your likelihood of being reunited with your pet if they run off is to make sure they are wearing a collar. For both microchips and collars, pet parents will want to make sure they have the latest contact information.

During the celebrations

Your home is also your pet’s home, so you’ll want to make sure they feel extra comfortable during all of the commotion. Some pets express their anxiety by hiding, while others relieve their stress with some destruction.

Regardless of how your pet may react, you’ll want to remove anything within your animal companion’s reach that could be damaged, broken, or could hurt your pet if chewed on or eaten. If able to, dedicate a room to your pet where they can shelter from outside noise and lights.

Those who know they won’t be returning home the night of celebrations should consider finding a pet sitter to watch after them during the scary sounds of fireworks, the Humane Society suggests.

Finding a pet

The San Diego Humane Society will be closed on July 4, but any stray pets found that evening or in the following days are welcome to take the animals to any of the organization’s locations beginning July 5.

Anyone who is unable to look after a lost pet overnight is asked to contact the Humane Law Enforcement dispatch at (619) 299-7012 (press 1).

And, any pet parent who loses their best friend can check SDHS’ “Found Pets” page online beginning July 5.