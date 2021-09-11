San Diego County Opens Vote Centers for California Recall Election

In-person voting locations opened Saturday for the California Gubernatorial Recall Election.

San Diego voters can now visit the 221 voting locations around the county through Election Day on Sept. 14, as well as the Registrar of Voters Office.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

From Sept. 11 through Sept. 13 the voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Election Day, the hours will change to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To find a voting location near you, visit the Registrar of Voters website.

Click here for important dates in the recall election, where to drop off your ballot, where to vote in person and more voting questions, answered

As of Saturday, already more than 773,000 voters in San Diego County have cast their ballots. That's nearly 40% of all registered voters here.

Around 2,000 have voted in person at the registrar of voters and 104,000 have dropped off their ballots at one of the 131 drop off sites across the county.

221 voting locations are open across the county for early voting! 🎉 Find a location near you: https://t.co/tvTxrcGzIo pic.twitter.com/SkYbQsqNoQ — SAN DIEGO COUNTY ROV (@SDVOTE) September 11, 2021

What Will the Recall Ballot Look Like?

The recall ballot will have two parts.

In the first part, voters would have the option to vote “yes” or “no” to the question of whether to remove the Governor from office.

In the second part, the voter would have an opportunity to select a replacement candidate. If more than 50% of voters vote to recall the Governor, then the replacement candidate with the most votes would be elected.

What You Can Expect at Local Polls

The Registrar of Voters is adhering to the county's public health order and some voting locations will require voters to wear a face covering when voting inside.

Those who forget their face coverings, poll workers will have coverings to give out. To check which voting locations require face coverings, click here.

Other protocols put in place include:

Hand sanitizer is readily available when entering and exiting the facilities

Masks and gloves available for all voters and visitors

Plexiglass barriers in use at the Registrar’s office and all voting locations

Controlled path of travel when entering and exiting

Regular cleaning/disinfecting of frequently touched objects and surfaces

Outdoor accommodations will be made available for voters who are unable to wear a facial covering.