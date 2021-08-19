California Recall Election: How Newsom Could Be Replaced With a Less-Than-Majority-Vote Candidate

Do you want to recall the governor? It's a question that has been asked of state voters only three times in U.S. history, and only twice has the answer been "yes." One of those was in California.

On Sept. 14, California voters will have the chance to answer that question, again. The outcome could result in another candidate taking over the last year-plus of Gov. Gavin Newsom's time in office.

Here's what you should know before you vote in the recall 2021 Gubernatorial Recall Election:

How does a recall election work?

The recall process allows voters to decide whether to remove elected public officials from office before their term is over. California is one of 19 states that allows any elected official to be recalled from office.

Registered voters will be asked only two questions on the 2021 Gubernatorial Recall Election ballot:

Do you want to recall the governor?

If recalled, who do you want to replace him?

The first question will remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. The second will decide which of 46 candidates will replace him.

There will be no option to select Newsom in the second question. The only way to vote for him is to vote against the recall.

It will take more than 50% of voters answering "yes" on the first question for Newsom to be removed and for the second question to be relevant. The candidate with the highest percentage of votes on the second question will be selected as California's newest governor, even if it's not a majority of the vote.

According to the latest data from FiveThirtyEight, a website that aggregates data from various polls, the average number of Californians who say they will vote to keep and vote to remove Newsom are both just under 50%.

Of the polls analyzed by FiveThirtyEight, the leading contender to replace Newsom is conservative radio host Larry Elder with about 19% of the vote.

If actual polling results mimic the polls, that could mean a candidate selected by about 19% of voters could replace a candidate that was wanted in office by nearly 50% of voters.

Do I have to vote on both questions?

No. Voters can choose to answer either one or both parts of the recall ballot.

And, if you vote no to recall the governor, you can still choose a candidate to replace him if the recall is successful.

How does this election compare to the 2003 Gubernatorial Recall Election?

California has been here once before, in 2003. And, in that vote, a less-than-majority candidate replaced the governor, though it was close.

During that recall election, 55% of voters chose to oust Democratic Gov. Gray Davis. Out of whopping 135 candidates listed as potential replacements, Arnold Schwarzenegger received less than 49% of votes to replace Davis in office.

Davis had only served 11 months of his first term in office before he was ousted.

How did we get to this recall election?

There have been six recall petitions against Gov. Gavin Newsom but only one was successful in fulfilling the requirement to obtain about 1.5 million valid signatures to send it to a vote.

The petition cited Newsom's implementation of laws "which are detrimental to the citizens of this state and our way of life" as the reason he should be recalled.

On April 26, California's Secretary of State's Office announced the recall petition had secured the signatures necessary -- 12% or more than the number of ballots cast when Newsom was re-elected -- to send the petition to the ballot.

Newsom was elected in 2018 in a landslide with nearly 62% of the vote.

Who’s on the ballot?

This year's recall election ballot will be packed, but not quite as packed as in 2003 when voters had 135 candidates to choose from.

The most prominent Republicans running to replace Newsom are former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and reality TV star Caitlyn Jenner, who has never run for elected office. Businessman John Cox, who lost badly to Newsom in 2018, former Congressman Doug Ose, and Elder are also running on the Republican ticket.

There are also eight Democratic candidates, two Green party candidates, a Libertarian and several with no party preference on the ballot.

Here’s the complete certified list of candidates from the California Secretary of State.

When would a new governor take office and for how long?

County elections officials have 30 days after the election to complete the official canvass. On the 38th day after the election, if the recall is successful, the Secretary of State will certify the election results.

The new governor would then take the oath of office and remain there for the rest of the term.

Newsom's current term, his first, ends in January 2023. Voters will choose who will serve the next four-year term in the November 2022 election.