1 Week Out: California's Recall Election Just Around the Corner

Californians are just a week away from getting a say in whether Gov. Gavin Newsom should finish his term or be replaced as he faces the possibility of a recall.

Sept. 14 marks the big day for the recall election targeting the governor as residents reflect on his leadership over the past two years and consider if he should remain in office.

Voters will be asked if they think Newsom should be recalled and if so, who should replace him. If more than 50% of voters vote to recall the governor, the replacement candidate with the most votes will take office.

The pool of candidates hoping to take the governor’s place includes more than 40 individuals, plus room for a write-in. Among those running for office is former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer.

Although next Tuesday officially marks Election Day, San Diegans are able to cast their ballots early via mail or at the San Diego County Registrar’s Office. And from Sept. 11 through 13, in-person voting locations will be open across the county from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

San Diegans can read these guides for more information on the recall effort.

"We encourage voters to act early and vote from the comfort of their home," said Interim Registrar of Voters Cynthia Paes. "Sign, seal and return your mail ballot to a trusted source. The sooner we receive your ballot, the sooner we can start processing it so it will be counted right when the polls close at 8 p.m. on election night."

The mail-in ballots were sent to all 22 million registered voters in mid-August for the late-summer election.

The special election effort began in June 2020 and petitioners gathered more than 1.6 million signatures that were verified, which allowed the movement to progress.

