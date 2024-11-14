San Diego County families express concerns about in-custody deaths

There's a fresh call for change from the families of people who died while in law enforcement's custody. One family recently settled a lawsuit with San Diego County.

The family of Michael Wilson, Elisa Serna and Omar Moreno Arroyo joined attorney Gene Iredale for a press conference on Wednesday morning.

During the press conference, they laid out the details of a recent settlement following an in-custody death and called for changes into the oversight of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

To Iredale’s left, sat Phyllis Jackson, the mother of Wilson. Wilson died while in law enforcement custody in 2019.

“My son Michael Wilson died in custody February 14, 2019, from not receiving life-sustaining medication in the San Diego County jail,” Jackson said.

Jail staff was informed of Wilson’s medical condition, Jackson said.

“On the 13th, I spoke to a nurse again with my daughter on the line as well and let him know that Michael was not receiving his medication and if they didn’t do or act immediately, he was going to die. Just as simple as that, and he died the next day,” Jackson said.

San Diego County and the Wilson family settled for around $5 million, according to Iredale and Jackson.

There have been seven in-custody deaths so-far in 2024, SDSO's website shows.

On Tuesday, the Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) approved sending a letter to the San Diego County Sheriff, expressing frustration with the response to requests for information as the committee reviews complaints against the department.

The sheriff's department released a statement weighing in on the settlement and in-custody deaths:

"The Sheriff sends her deepest sympathies to the Wilson family and everyone who has been affected by his passing. We are pleased the County of San Diego and the family have reached a settlement in this case.

“At the time of this incident, our Detention Services Bureau was using a notification system for medication which has since been replaced by a more comprehensive system. Since that time, our Detention Services Bureau has made key enhancements to our electronic health records (EHRs), medication verification and medication pass systems. For record-keeping, the Sheriff’s Office adopted digital systems that streamline access to medical and mental health records, allowing timely coordination among healthcare providers. The recent contract with NaphCare emphasizes efficient medication access and additional healthcare staff. This contract is part of broader efforts to improve jail conditions and healthcare transparency, with measures like enhanced medical intake screening and partnerships with the County Health and Human Services Agency.

"Correctional healthcare providers are now integrating electronic health records with community health exchanges, facilitating better continuity of care upon intake and during re-entry. This integration supports data-sharing with community health records, enabling better treatment plans and reducing treatment gaps. In addition, the Sheriff’s Office uses Surescripts, a national e-prescribing network, to improve prescription accuracy and patient safety.

"The Sheriff's Health Information Management Unit, with a dedicated team of 16, is responsible for managing the healthcare records of approximately 4,000 incarcerated individuals in custody on any given day. This unit ensures health information is complete, accurate, and accessible for continuity of care.

"Our Detention Services Bureau will continue to make improvements and care for the needs of the more than 50,000 individuals entrusted to our care every year.

"When the Sheriff was elected, she ran on a desire to improve our jail systems. This is just one of the many upgrades the Sheriff and her staff have made in their steadfast dedication to improving our jails. She continues to work toward making additional improvements to ensure the jail is a safe place for both our incarcerated population and our employees."

The Wilson family, Serna family and Arroyo family said they will continue pressing for change.