San Diego police, deputies called out to Stockton after shooting

Police cars and ambulances were sent out to the Southeastern San Diego neighborhood of Stockton on Friday morning.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department confirmed to NBC 7 at about 11:20 that there had been a shooting involving a San Diego police officer.

NBC 7's SkyRanger 7 is headed to the scene after the incident, which took place before 11 a.m. near the intersection of 31st and L Streets.

At least a dozen patrol cars are on the scene, which is centered near the intersection where Bethel AME Church is located. There appears to be no urgency to the actions of the officers, who can be seen standing in groups near the intersection.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A security guard who has worked at the church for two years said the pastor at Bethel told him there was a man sitting in his car beside the church when police showed up and there was some type of altercation before shots rang out.

A witness who lives in the neighborhood told NBC 7 that he was cooking breakfast when he heard gunshots — he said he heard between 5-8 shots, but did not hear any confrontation or yelling prior to the shooting.

With reporting by NBC 7's Shandel Menezes. Check back for details on this breaking news story — Ed.