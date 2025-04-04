NASA

NASA training off San Diego coast for next stage of Artemis mission to the moon

NASA and the U.S. Department of Defense have joined forces to rehearse the splashdown of the Orion spacecraft capsule following the conclusion of the Artemis II mission on its journey to the far side of the Moon.

By Ana Cristina Sánchez - Meteoróloga

Artemis 2 recovery operations press conference

Off the San Diego coast, a team from NASA and the U.S. Navy are conducting critical astronaut recovery drills in preparation for the space agency's first attempt in 50 years to transport humans to the moon.

This exercise, known as Underway Recovery Test 12, is essential to ensure that the splashdown and recovery of the Artemis II crew is carried out smoothly after the astronauts' journey of more than 600,000 miles to the Moon and back.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The Artemis II mission, scheduled to launch in the coming months, will be the first crewed mission under NASA's Artemis program. The first stage of the three-leg mission, Artemis I, was complted with an unmanned space vessel in 2022.

During this mission, the astronauts will travel approximately 4,600 miles beyond the far side of the Moon, making the crew on board the first to ever travel beyond the moon.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
A Navy MH-60 Seahawk from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 23 is seen as it lifts NASA astronaut Andre Douglas as teams practice Artemis recovery operations during Underway Recovery Test-12 onboard USS Somerset off the coast of California, Thursday, March 27, 2025. During the test, NASA and Department of Defense teams are practicing to ensure recovery procedures are validated as NASA plans to send the Artemis II astronauts around the Moon and splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Photo Credit: (NASA/Joel Kowsky) 2nd lift
Image Credit: NASA/Joel Kowsky

The recovery team, made up of highly trained personnel from NASA and the Department of Defense, have practiced the recovery operations to make sure the astronauts are safely and quickly recovered after splashdown in the Pacific. These drills include simulating real-life splashdown conditions, both day and night, and using inflatable rafts to assist in extracting the astronauts from the Orion capsule. The splashdown is expected to happen 60 miles off the Southern California coast, somewhere in between Catalina Island and San Clemente.

"These exercises are vital to the success of the Artemis II mission," said Liliana Villarreal, NASA’s Recovery Director. "We ensure that every team member is prepared for any eventuality, guaranteeing the safety of our astronauts."

The collaboration between NASA and the U.S. Navy is not new, but it is very important to the success of space missions. The capability of amphibious transport ships, such as the USS Somerset, provides the perfect environment for these complex operations, combining advanced technology with the expertise of highly trained sailors.

Local

San Diego 14 mins ago

Ret. San Diego judge admonished for racially charged comments on bench, absences

MLB 14 mins ago

Padres perfect start ends at Wrigley Field

With the Artemis II mission, NASA aims not only to explore deep space but also to establish a sustainable presence on the Moon, with future mission plans that include the construction of the Gateway in lunar orbit. According to experts, these rescue drills are a crucial step toward that ambitious goal.

Artemis III is planned to be the second crewed Artemis Mission and the first crewed lunar landing since Apollo 17 in 1972.

This article tagged under:

NASA
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us